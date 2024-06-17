Cardinals are wasting a valuable resource in Memphis and chasing trades instead
By Lior Lampert
Over the past month or so, the St. Louis Cardinals have changed their fortunes -- for the better. Now, there is newfound optimism within the clubhouse after looking like a potential cellar dweller for the early portion of the 2024 MLB campaign.
Amid the encouraging turnaround, the trajectory of St. Louis' season has shifted gears. Once presumed to be sellers ahead of this year's trade deadline on July 30, plans have reportedly changed for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals "plan on buying" ahead of the deadline, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($). While "acquiring another veteran starting pitcher" is their top priority, St. Louis would greatly benefit from an infusion of offense.
St. Louis ranks 27th in the majors in runs per game (3.84), 24th in on-base percentage (.304) and 19th in batting average (.236). Moreover, the Cards have a -38 scoring differential despite sitting at .500 with a 35-35 record.
In other words, St. Louis has relied on their staff of hurlers to right the ship. So, why aren't they putting more consideration into bolstering their lineup to alleviate some of the burden from their pitching? Are they confident in their current group? Or do they have an internal solution lurking in the shadows?
Instead of chasing trades and giving up worthwhile assets, the Cardinals could deploy a valuable resource in their farm system to address the glaring weakness. 22-year-old Right fielder Jordan Walker has fared well for the Memphis Redbirds, St. Louis' Triple-A affiliate. Why not promote him to the big league?
Jordan Walker could be a solution for the Cardinals instead of chasing trades
Walker is batting .266/.321/.396 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and three stolen bases across 168 plate appearances in Memphis. A former first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020, the outfielder no longer has rookie status. At this point, what is the benefit of keeping a prospective contributor like him in the minors?
While the Cardinals scour through the trade market, they have a method of improving under their noses in Walker. What is president of baseball operations John Mozeliak waiting for?
Not to mention, Walker thrived in 2023 as a member of the Cardinals' active roster. He produced a .276/.342/.445 slash line with 16 homers, 51 RBIs and seven steals across 465 plate appearances. If that isn't a sufficient enough sample size to see if he can help a St. Louis squad suddenly on the rise, what is?
After giving off dumpster vibes in the first couple of months of the season, the Cardinals have hope. Nonetheless, they are only hurting themselves by not elevating Walker.