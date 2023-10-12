Carlos Correa destroys his helmet in frustration after lining out to his Astros replacement
Carlos Correa was oh-so-close to getting a crucial seventh-inning hit to get the Twins closer to a Game 4 win, but Jeremy Peña snatched it. Correa, in response, obliterated his helmet.
By Josh Wilson
Carlos Correa has had himself a fantastic postseason. Arguably, he's made the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, both teams that offered him huge contracts but redacted them after failed physicals, look foolish for reneging on the deals they had on the table. Neither of those teams are still in it.
Correa, meanwhile, has had at least one hit in every game so far, with two or more hits in three of the five games the Twins have played this postseason. In total, he has nine hits in five games.
Game 4 against the Houston Astros -- notably, the team Correa made a name for himself with -- was frustrating to start, though. Up to bat in the seventh, Correa had not yet logged a hit. The Twins had just cut the Astros lead to one with a home run, and Correa could help pile more on as time wound down with a hit.
Correa made contact, but Jeremy Peña caught it.
Carlos Correa smashes helmet out of frustration
Carlos Correa, after his lineout, went to the dugout and smashed his helmet. It broke, with him signaling shortly after to a team staffer that he needed a new one.
Correa has every reason to be upset over the catch. A great defensive play by Peña, to be sure, the ball had an expected batting average of .730 according to Statcast, coming off the bat at 108.5 miles per hour.
Here's a clip of the play:
Peña, of course, occupies the same spot on the diamond Correa once did for the Astros, a little bit of irony that sticks out from the moment. He's been elite defensively, securing a huge, athletic out in the first inning in a snap double play.
As of this writing, the Twins are down by one heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. They need to win, or their season is over. The Texas Rangers await whatever team wins this series.