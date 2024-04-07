Carlos Mendoza reveals whether J.D. Martinez will join Mets for Braves series
Will J.D. Martinez make his New York Mets debut in their road series against the rival Atlanta Braves?
By Scott Rogust
Just before the start of the season, the New York Mets came to the determination that they needed to add a designated hitter. They decided to sign a former Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $12 million contract with deferrals. This was a big move for the Mets, as it gave them a quality option to bat behind star first baseman Pete Alonso.
But there was a caveat to the signing. Martinez wanted to start off the season in the minor leagues to make sure his swing was up to par. it was understandable, as Martinez missed out on the majority of spring training and signed a matter of days before Opening Day.
With the Mets starting the year at 2-6 on the year entering Sunday, fans were probably wondering just how ready Martinez is. There is a pivotal series against the rival Atlanta Braves starting on Monday.
Before Sunday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that even though Martinez played on Saturday night in the minor leagues, he will be taking the next couple of days off due to "overall body soreness." With that in mind, Mendoza let it be known that Martinez won't be making the trip down to Atlanta
J.D. Martinez won't make Mets' trip for Braves series due to 'overall body soreness'
"That was the decision, he’s going to stay down in Port. St. Lucie and get more at-bats,” said Mendoza, h/t SNY. “It’s one of those things where he’s feeling it, body-wise. Like I said, quick ramp up, a lot of at-bats on the backfields, and now that he’s got to start playing in games and he’s got to go through his routine. Sitting down, waiting for his at-bats, it’s not like he’s hitting every inning.
“It’s going to take him a little bit longer. That’s why we’ve been saying it’s fluid, so we’ll see where we are next week.”
Not only is Martinez ruled out for their series against the Braves, but he also in their home set against the Kansas City Royals based on Mendoza's comments.
The Mets are taking it easy with Martinez, as they, like the slugger, want to ensure that he's 100-percent ready to go to help contribute to the team. It's just a matter of when, not if he makes his Mets debut.
Martinez had an impressive 2023 season with the Dodgers, recording a .271 batting average, .321 on-base percentage, .572 slugging percentage, 33 home runs, 61 runs, 103 RBI, and 117 hits in 432 at bats (113 games). Martinez made it to the All-Star Game for the sixth time in his career. He wasn't retained by the Dodgers after the team signed Shohei Ohtanit to a massive 10-year, $700 million contract.
Mets fans, you will have to be a bit more patient for mMartinez to debut. There should be another update next week, as per Mendoza.