Carlos Mendoza silences the Mets fun after Game 1 come-from-behind win
The New York Mets pulled off another late-inning win on Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2, taking Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The Mets mean business, as evidenced by the quiet atmosphere in their clubhouse, with no loud laughter, screams, or shouts of excitement—just a focused intensity and minimal emotion.
Although this wasn’t the electrifying ninth-inning home run from first baseman Pete Alonso in Milwaukee that secured the NL Wild Card Series, or shortstop Francisco Lindor’s blast in Atlanta just three days earlier that earned them a postseason spot, it was still an all-around team effort that resulted in a five-run eighth inning.
A vibrant crowd of 45,751 gathered early, bringing plenty of energy and noise. Excited to see their ace Zack Wheeler start, fans were not disappointed as he allowed just one hit over seven innings. All the runs were charged to the Phillies' top two relievers, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm.
“[Wheeler] was pretty much unhittable today, and that’s who he is,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “The fact we were able to get to the bullpen, it was really good to see.”
Wheeler lowered his postseason career ERA to 2.18, striking out nine. Wheeler recorded 30 swings and misses with his fastball and off-speed pitches, marking the highest total for any pitcher in a postseason game since 2019.
“I kept saying, we’ve got to get this guy out of the game," Mets DH J.D. Martinez said.
New York Mets bullpen came through when they needed it most
Thanks to the Mets bullpen, it was a game close enough for them to rally late. David Peterson and Reed Garrett had a combined five scoreless innings behind Kodai Senga, who started for the Mets after two months on the injured list. On Senga's third pitch, he gave up a home run to Phillies' left-fielder Kyle Schwarber, giving them an early 1-0 lead. Senga then retired six of the next seven batters he faced before Mendoza took him out of the game. Mendoza stated that the plan was to limit Senga to 35 pitches.
Against Hoffman and Strahm, the Mets took advantage of singles and walks. Catcher Francisco Alvarez led the top of the eighth with a single. Bader came in to pinch-run for Alvarez and advanced to second after Lindor drew a walk. With no outs, third baseman Mark Vientos stepped up to the plate and hit a single to left field, bringing Bader home and tying the game 1-1. This set up the momentum and completely shifted the dynamic of the game.
With runners on second and third, left-fielder Brandon Nimmo hit a single, scoring the go-ahead run and putting the Mets on top. Alonso hit a sacrifice fly to score another insurance run, increasing the Met’s lead to 3-1. The line kept moving when Jose Iglesias hit a single, placing another man in scoring position. Pinch-hitting for Jesse Winker was Martinez, who delivered a single up the middle, driving in another run and advancing Iglesias from first to third. Right-fielder Starling Marte hit a sacrifice fly, tacking on one more for the Mets, making the score 5-1.
After the Mets took the lead, Phil Maton delivered a scoreless inning, while Ryne Stanek gave up one run in the ninth.
Mets clubhouse was calm after Game 1 win, reflecting their manager
Despite the win, no one in the Mets’ clubhouse was taunting the Phillies or acting overconfident. They weren’t buying into the idea that beating the Phillies and Wheeler made them the favorites in the best-of-five NLDS.
“We know we're good," Mendoza said, “and we've got good players."
Mendoza continued with caution.
“It’s one game," Mendoza said. “We've got to come back [Sunday], and we've got to do it again, but it's a good start. ...
“You can't take anything for granted," Mendoza continued. “That's a really good team. They did it throughout the whole year. They won the division by a lot. We've got to continue to play well against them."
The Mets have had confidence in their ability to achieve this all summer long, but they’ve maintained a humble approach. Now, with momentum on their side, they’re ready to make their mark.
“Momentum is a real thing," Lindor said, “but I also believe you have to play the game the right way if you have momentum or not. We don’t have the team to go out there and roll through people. We have to go out there and do the little things right for us to win."
This is a team that has won 20 of their last 29 games, making them an exciting watch this October.
“I do believe in momentum," Nimmo said. “And I believe that we have confidence right now.... I believe in the hard work that we've done, and I believe in the preparation that these guys do each and every day.
“But momentum is a big thing. And having confidence is a big thing. And the guys are showing a lot of that right now."
After the game, the Mets told reporters that when you play the game the right way and focus on playing hard, clean baseball, positive outcomes will follow. We will see how the Phillies respond, but Wheeler won’t be available to pitch again until Game 5. They have decided to start young pitcher Cristopher Sanchez rather than veteran Aaron Nola, hoping to split the series. Luis Severino will be on the mound for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m.