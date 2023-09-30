Carlos Rodon's contract looks worse than ever in disastrous final start
Carlos Rodon saved his worst for last with a start so disastrous that the Yankees have to be even more worried about his big contract.
By James Nolan
In his final start of his first season with the New York Yankees, Carlos Rodon allowed eight earned runs before recording an out against the Kansas City Royals. He became the first-ever pitcher in the franchise's history to allow that many runs before recording an out.
Over the offseason, Yankees fans were ecstatic when general manager Brian Cashman signed Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract. In the first year of his contract, he had an awful year. Before the season even started, Rodon was placed on the IL, which forced him to push back the start of his season to July.
Since then, he's made 14 starts and has just three wins with a 6.86 ERA. It was not a strong start for the former San Francisco Giants pitcher in his new city. If there is one city where you don't want to underperform on a big contract, it's in New York.
Carlos Rodon's last start of 2023 was his worst for the Yankees
Yankees fans are not very happy with the turnout of the season to begin with, as they are missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Rodon was supposed to be a co-ace in the rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, but only one pitched like an ace this season.
It is going to be an interesting offseason for the Yankees, as Brian Cashman is going to need to take a hard look at where this team stands. They banked on a lot of veterans, and many didn't show up this season.
Today's game of baseball is almost catered for younger players, as all the new rule changes have messed with some notable veterans. After a lights-out season in 2022, the pitch clock could've thrown Rodon off a bit, but fans still have every right to be worried.
Throughout his entire nine-year career, the 30-year-old has never thrown for more than 180 innings. The $162M pitcher has only had three seasons with an ERA under 4.00, and just two seasons with an ERA under 3.00.
After this season, there are likely going to be major changes to the roster. Rodon is set to be a part of this team for a long time though, so he needs to get back on track next season. If New York had him, Cole, and Nestor Cortes Jr. all at their best for next season, then they would have a very good shot at a deep postseason run.
Looking back at the deal now, it seems like Cashman might've gotten ripped off. With five years remaining on his contract, Rodon still has plenty of time to things around in New York. The only issue though, is his track record doesn't scream "ace."