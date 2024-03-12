Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft projection after Brian Burns trade
Round 2, Pick 33: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Finally on the clock to start Day 2 of the draft, the Panthers waste no time in trying to find a replacement for Burns by selecting Chop Robinson out of Penn State.
Robinson has first-round traits, which he put on display at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. He set the record for the fastest 10-yard split for a player over 250 pounds at 1.54 seconds, and also knocked it out of the park with the explosive testing numbers he put on the board (10-foot-8 broad jump, 34.5-inch vertical). In terms of his ability to get off the line and attack, he's truly elite in that capacity.
But he's available to the Panthers at No. 33 overall because he's far from refined as a rusher. His arsenal of pass-rush moves and counters right now is limited as he relies almost wholly on his athletic traits. Those traits aren't things that can be taught, though -- nuances and moves can be. That's a gamble the Panthers should be willing to take for a player with the tools to ultimately fill the void left by Burns.
Round 2, Pick 39 (via Giants): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Our first selection in the wake of the Giants trade involving Burns and the Panthers use it to give Bryce Young some help in the receiving corps. We saw Adam Thielen often become the primary target for this offense a year ago, which tells you everything you need to know about the state of that position group in Charlotte.
That's where Keon Coleman could come into play. While his 40-yard dash coming in the 4.6s at the NFL Combine raised some eyebrows, his play speed is evident on film and was also on display as he flew seamlessly through the gauntlet drill in Indianapolis with the tracking datea they had available there.
Coleman is explosive and shows that off on film, and is evidenced by the fact that he was the punt returner for the Seminoles in his one season there. He needs to play stronger and perhaps become a better straight-line athlete, but he has the make-up of a WR1 and, if nothing else, is a clear upgrade for the Panthers pass-catchers.