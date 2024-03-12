Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft projection after Brian Burns trade
Round 5, Pick 140 (via Giants): Maason Smith, DL, LSU
Now to the other pick coming to the Panthers in the Burns trade, they use it to take an extremely high-upside flier on LSU's Maason Smith. Smith was a highly touted recruit but missed a ton of time in college, including the 2022 season entirely, and that shows up on tape.
But for as green and raw as Smith is technically, you can see the traits that could make him special. He's enormous at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds and moves incredibly well at that size. He also has a strong punch in his hands. He simply needs more coaching and reps to develop into a full-fledged force on the interior, but the Panthers have the time to be patient with him in that development.
Round 5, Pick 141: Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan
Back to the offensive line, it feels like an absolute gift for the Panthers that Zak Zinter is still on the board as they make back-to-back picks in the fifth round. While he's limited as a mover in terms of agility -- and there are injury concerns after his season ended with a leg injury at Michigan -- he's extremely savvy and powerful in the trenches along with some versatility in terms of interior positions. That's valuable for Carolina and could give them a Day 3 gem to further beef up the O-line.
Round 5, Pick 165: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
I think they're pretty familiar with the McCaffrey lineage in Carolina, so the Panthers take Christian's younger brother, Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, at the end of the fifth round. He's still raw as a receiver in terms of some of the nuances of the position as a converted quarterback, but McCaffrey still shows plus athleticism and the makings of a big-slot receiver with his 6-foot-2 frame. He made strides in only his second college season at the position, and that could continue further with NFL coaching given how quickly he's already caught on.
Round 6, Pick 177: Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss
Perhaps this is a minority take here, but the Panthers could definitely stand to upgrade the backfield to aid Bryce Young even more. Chuba Purdy and Miles Sanders are fine players, but are much more effective in a deeper rotation and committee-type approach. So that's why Carolina rounds out this mock draft with Frank Gore Jr.
The NFL bloodlines are obvious, but Gore was a monster at the Group of 5 level, totaling 1,513 yards and 19 touchdowns over his final two seasons with Southern Miss. He didn't wow at the Combine but his lineage and experience were evident, showing he could easily strengthen the Panthers RB room.