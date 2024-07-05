Carson Beck unveils his plan for Georgia offense without Brock Bowers
By John Buhler
As Brock Bowers begins his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carson Beck remains at Georgia. Bowers may be making millions now as the Silver and Black's first-round pick at tight end, but Beck still has one more year to build an incredible college football legacy. Entering his final season at Georgia, Beck projects to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and next year's Heisman Trophy winner.
Of course, he will have to overcome losing the greatest tight end in college football history to the pros in Bowers. While attending the Manning Passing Academy as a counselor relatively recently, Beck seems to have a great plan in place to replace his favorite safety valve Between the Hedges in Bowers. His two favorite tight ends will be junior Oscar Delp and Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek.
This will also be Beck's fifth year in the program and his second year in Mike Bobo's offensive system.
“Of course, I mean obviously there’s only one Brock Bowers. He’s one of, if not the best player I’ve ever played with. Obviously, I’ve had the pleasure of playing with some really good guys at the University of Georgia, but there is no Bowers.”
Expect for Beck to spread it around a bunch in Bobo's balanced offensive attack in the passing game.
“Truly, it always is next man up. We have a really good tight end room. Really good athletes, guys that can make plays after the catch, good in the run-block, make contested catches. So like I said, obviously there’s no Brock Bowers, but I’m very excited for the players we’re bringing back, very excited for the plays that they can make.”
As long as the running game holds up and the defensive front-seven improves, who is beating UGA?
It is not just arm talent that will get Beck drafted before everyone else next spring. It is his cool, calm and collected demeanor, as well as his calculated responses in everything he says. In a day and age where everybody and their brother transfers at the first sign of adversity, Beck stuck it out for four years before getting his first shot at the starting job. He learned so much backing up The Mailman.
Beck may be the most talented quarterback to play at Georgia since Matthew Stafford, the most polished passer since Aaron Murray, but you have to remember that he is replacing a legend in Stetson Bennett IV, one he saw first-hand for three years on what it takes to be successful. He has a different demeanor than The Mailman, but Beck's even-keeled nature is going to serve him this year.
Even if Georgia is only a 10-2 team and massively disappoints in the eyes of everyone, I've seen enough out of Beck to know that his skill set translates marvelously to the next level. I am not saying he is going to be a star in the NFL, but he has the makeup to be a franchise quarterback. Losing a player like Bowers could be a death sentence to an offense. Keep in mind that Georgia still has Beck.
If Beck approaches 5,000 yards passing and Georgia wins 12 or 13 games, he will win the Heisman.