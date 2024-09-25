Carson Steele's fantasy value plummets thanks to Chiefs latest roster move
By Kinnu Singh
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco developed into a significant part of the team's offense, but he will remain sidelined for six to eight weeks after suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2.
Undrafted free agent running back Carson Steele — and his pet alligator — became beloved in Kansas City during training camp, and the rookie stepped into the starting lineup in Pacheco's absence.
Steele, who made his first NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, gained 72 rushing yards on 17 carries and added one reception for 2 receiving yards. While it was a decent night statistical performance, the 21-year-old has made his fair share of rookie mistakes.
Chiefs elevate Kareem Hunt after rookie mistakes by Carson Steele
The Chiefs elevated running back Kareem Hunt to the active roster on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. He was initially signed to the practice squad following Pacheco's leg injury.
Hunt began his career in Kansas City after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He stepped into a starting role and thrived immediately. Hunt earned a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie after compiling 1,782 yards from scrimmage. He was released after the 2018 season due to an off-field incident, and he spent the next five seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
At age 29, it's unknown how much Hunt has left to offer. It's unlikely that he can still produce at the level he did during his previous stint in Kansas City, but he can provide the Chiefs with much-needed experience in the backfield.
Steele still needs to develop before he can become a full-time starter. Negative plays have undermined his performance in each of his past two games. Steele lost a fumble in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and he was partially responsible for another turnover in Week 3. Steele was responsible for picking up Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss on a blitz, but he left the backfield to run a route instead. Elliss hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which resulted in a poorly thrown ball that was intercepted by Falcons safety Justin Simmons.
“We should’ve had the protection for [Mahomes],” coach Andy Reid said Monday, per The Athletic. “We botched the protection. That’s a touchdown.”
It never shows up in the box score or in fantasy football, but pass protection is a significant and often underrated aspect of playing running back. A running back who can pick up a blitz can prove to make the difference between winning or losing a Super Bowl.
Kansas City waived running back Keontay Ingraham in order to add Hunt to their 53-man roster. He'll likely work in a rotation alongside Steele and veteran Samaje Perine until Pacheco can return to the lineup.