Carson Wentz's ego in backing up Patrick Mahomes is a distraction Chiefs can't afford
By John Buhler
Blaine Gabbert, where you at? Seriously, The Dealer needs to be holding a clipboard somewhere as one of the greatest backup quarterbacks of our generation. No matter where he ends up, all I know is the Kansas City Chiefs may have made a mistake in bringing in Carson Wentz to be Patrick Mahomes' backup. Wentz was incredibly talented at some point, but he is only going to be a distraction for them.
Wentz met with the media on Friday about how smooth of a transition has it been for him now that he is playing for the Chiefs. Although his NFL career has taken a turn for the worse after those absolutely brilliant 12 games with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles, the allure of Wentz will perhaps always be there. Honestly, I'd rather have Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz on my team, and I don't know if he can play bass...
Even if the noted lyricist was the rough equivalent of the Nikki Sixx of my generation, I am not sure what they taught the former No. 2 pick at North Dakota State. It wasn't self-awareness, that's for sure.
"It's different. I'm not gonna lie, it's definitely different, but at the end of the day, I'm still approaching it to be ready. At the end of the day, that's kind of my mindset, I'm trying to learn as much as I can as quick as I can, formulate a relationship with all of these guys and just keep getting better on the field."
At the end of the day, someone will be starting at quarterback for Chiefs, and it will be Mahomes.
"At the end of the day, that's the mindset you have to have in this league. You gotta always be ready to go when called upon, so that's no different, I guess, in that regard, but you know, you go out to practice and you're with the twos or you're going scout team, it is different, but I'm just trying to get better and take it one day at a time."
I understand that Wentz is a fierce competitor, but he is the most inherently reckless quarterback I have seen start a ton of games in my decade-long writing career. Other noted failed gunslingers like Sam Darnold and Jameis Winston seem to have accepted their roles as career backups now. Darnold will start this season in Minnesota, and Winston might play a good bit now that he works in Cleveland.
All I know is the best thing a backup quarterback can do is be silent, and this is not helping one bit.
Carson Wentz is unable to read the QB room on the Kansas City Chiefs
He may have been dripping with talent coming out of North Dakota State, but Wentz was never one of the guys in Philadelphia. Once he got hurt and Nick Foles rose to the occasion, he was never going to win back the starting job. Unwilling to compete with Jalen Hurts, he was kicked to the curb like yesterday's garbage, going on "a tear" with teams like Indianapolis, Washington and the L.A. Rams.
Eventually, Wentz is going to walk away from the game to a life of being in North Dakotan deer stands. It may be in everyone's best interest because in a North Dakotan deer stand, no one will know where you are, no one will want to come near you and no one will hear you talk because you're not going to, and no one will want to listen. All that matters for the Chiefs is doing the improbable this NFL season.
The Chiefs are under such a microscope this year. Mahomes is fantastic, and so are Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Brett Veach and a plethora of other guys. However, you have the Swifties attached to this team, the Hunts being cheaper than Ebenezer Scrooge, Harrison Butker trivializing an entire gender for getting college degrees, and now a talkative Wentz. They may win again, but they have enemies.
Wentz is making me long for the days of Gabbert, Chad Henne and the finesse king Chase Daniel.