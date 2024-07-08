The case for and against Packers giving Jordan Love a contract extension right now
By Lior Lampert
Roughly a month ago, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love expressed optimism that the two sides would agree on a contract extension before training camp. However, virtually nothing has changed since then.
Love remains without the long-term security he's seeking. Meanwhile, the Packers have yet to entrench him as their franchise signal-caller firmly by rewarding him with a massive payday. But what's the holdup?
Multiple gunslingers have received lucrative assurances from their respective teams, featuring Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield. Will Love join that group? Or will the Packers risk letting him play out the final year of his current pact?
Today, we will make the case for and against the Packers signing Love to a new deal at this moment in time.
The case for the Packers giving Jordan Love a contract extension right now
Does Green Bay want to jeopardize their relationship with Love? Not meeting his demands now could soil the 25-year-old's perception of the Packers. Simultaneously, what message would it send to other free agents around the NFL debating whether to join the organization?
Optics aside, Love's play on the field in 2023 warrants a raise -- especially considering his positional market value. He threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, adding 50 carries for 247 yards and four scores through the ground. Those are high-caliber numbers for anyone, making it even more impressive that the 2020 first-round pick did in his first campaign as a full-time starter.
As previously stated, Lawrence, Goff and Mayfield were all compensated for their efforts this past season. Love has a case for being the best of the bunch despite arguably finding himself in the most challenging situation.
Green Bay was the youngest team in football last year, and the youth movement could continue in 2024. Regardless, Love guided the talented albeit inexperienced squad to an NFC Divisional Round appearance.
Entering his age-26 campaign, the Packers could bet on Love's continued development and ascension based on his track record and draft pedigree.
The case against the Packers giving Jordan Love a contract extension right now
At this juncture, Love's limited reps under center could deter the Packers from extending. Yes, he has undoubtedly shown what he is capable of. But has he done it long enough to justify Green Bay committing the $50 million-plus required to sign him?
Moreover, the verdict of the recent NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit could prompt the Packers to exercise patience with Love. The case resulted in a jury summoning the league to pay over $4 billion and up to $12 billion in damages. Unfortunately, this will assuredly negatively impact the salary cap moving forward.
Alternatively, who would the Packers' quarterback be if not Love? While you can argue for either scenario, replacing him is easier said than done. Nevertheless, seeing how everything unfolds in due time will be fascinating.