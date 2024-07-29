Casey Mize should be upset with Tigers over being placed on 60-day IL
Detroit Tigers former No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize expressed disappointment when Detroit put him on the 60-day IL. Mize just threw a bullpen session Saturday, as he is rehabbing from a left hamstring injury.
Mize, who returned to action after not pitching since April 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, then had back surgery to correct an issue with his back, has made 16 starts this season, pitching in 78 innings of work. He is 2-6 with an ERA of 4.23 with 58 strikeouts. His point that he can help the starting rotation is a very valid one.
The bullpen starts continue for the Tigers
While the Tigers are ranked 10th in bullpen innings thrown this year with 393, a good share of those 393, 198.2 in fact, have come since June 1. The case being has been the rash of injuries to the starting rotation not just in Detroit but has challenged the minor league depth as well. Jack Flahtery has missed a few starts due to back issues and most recently, right-hander Reese Olson has hit the IL with a shoulder injury
The depth is where the biggest hits have been taken. Matt Manning, who has shuttled back and forth between Triple-A Toledo and Detroit a lot over the last several seasons, has hit the IL with the lat strain. Sawyer Gipson-Long, who was called up last season and was impressive in just four starts, is out due to Tommy John surgery. Right-hander Wilmer Flores, who was added to the 40-man roster back in December, has been out for a few months with shoulder issues.
As far as prospects go, the Tigers have no plans on sending number one prospect right-hander Jackson Jobe to Detroit. Ty Madden, the Tigers first round draft pick in 2021, has been inconsistent in Toledo and outside of right-hander Keider Montero, the farm system this season has not able to produce a starter to give Detroit innings.
Casey Mize just wants to do his job for Tigers
One can argue that Detroit's medical staff may want Mize to continue to take it easy, but from all accounts, the bullpen session on Saturday went fine.
Mize perhaps simply wants to prove there was a reason why Detroit selected him No. 1 overall. If the team's interest is not contending, sure, one can argue saving Mize for next season, but if he can help Detroit finish the season at least over .500, for Tigers fans, who have not seen a team finish over .500 since 2016, that could just enough to build on for 2025.
Until then, Mize is eligible to return to the Tigers as soon as Aug. 30.