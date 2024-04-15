Cavaliers 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Cleveland Cavaliers survived the regular season and are now postseason-bound. Here is a look at their schedule for the first round of the playoffs.
By Curt Bishop
The Cleveland Cavaliers are postseason bound.
After finishing the regular season with a record of 48-34, they are headed to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will open up at home against the No. 5 seed Orlando Magic in the first round.
Cleveland has stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and with those players, they look like a force to be reckoned with as the playoffs get underway later this week. They'll look to win their first NBA title since 2016.
In this piece, we will take a look at their current playoff schedule and what they'll be up against later this week.
Cavs playoff schedule for first round
The playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20. Fortunately for the Cavs, they were able to avoid the Play-In Tournament and locked up a playoff spot earlier than some of their other Eastern Conference counterparts.
Again, they'll open up against the Orlando Magic and play Game 1 of their series on Saturday.
- Game 1 vs. Orlando Magic, Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Unfortunately, we don't know much about the schedule beyond Game 1 at this point. This will be updated when we have more information. But since the Cavs are the higher seed, they'll have Games 1 and 2 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse before heading out to Orlando for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, they'll be back home for Game 5, on the road again for Game 6, and back in Cleveland again for Game 7.