Cavs beat Celtics on controversial foul challenge on final possession
The Cleveland Cavaliers completed an epic comeback on Tuesday night to beat the Boston Celtics. But it came with a little bit of luck late in the game.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers engaged in an epic clash on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with the Cavs ultimately pulling off an insane comeback to stun the Celtics.
After coughing up a 22-point lead, the Celtics still had a chance with 0.7 seconds left. Jayson Tatum was fouled in the act of shooting by Darius Garland with Boston down by a point.
But Cleveland didn't agree with the call. So, they challenged and ultimately won after the officials took note of Tatum extending his leg on the shot. That ultimately offset Garland's foul and cost Tatum a chance to shoot free throws to put the Celtics on top.
Cleveland won by a final score of 105-104.
Cavs take down Celtics on controversial foul call
This is certainly a crazy way for a game to end. The Celtics almost had a chance to erase all of the disappointment from squandering their 22-point lead.
In the end, it was to no avail. The call was overturned, and the Cavs held on to complete the comeback.
"In our opinion, there was clear and conclusive evidence that the leg extension by Tatum created that marginal contact with the defender Garland where otherwise contact would have been made," crew chief Zach Zarba explained. "That's why it was overturned."
Celtics fans obviously couldn't have been happy with what took place, as in their eyes, it appeared as if the foul was in fact committed by Garland. But the officials saw otherwise and determined that the contact Garland made with Tatum was not illegal.
Boston's 11-game win streak came to a screeching halt with their late collapse in Cleveland. They still own a record of 48-13 and have full control over the top spot in the Eastern Conference. But last night's loss was certainly demoralizing.