Crafting a hypothetical blockbuster Cavs-Grizzlies Donovan Mitchell trade
By Lior Lampert
Recent buzz suggests the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to choose one or the other between their All-Star backcourt tandem of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. However, it's not that simple.
Mitchell is entering the final year of his current contract. He could force Cleveland's hand by saying he won't sign the four-year, $200 million extension he is eligible to receive from the Cavs this summer, prompting them to trade him for a massive haul and recoup some of the assets they gave up to acquire him from the Utah Jazz in 2022 rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency next offseason.
As a result, we have already seen a list of teams emerge as potential suitors for Mitchell, per Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid -- featuring usual suspects like the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and even the Houston Rockets. But one surprising yet intriguing franchise popped up alongside them: the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dammarell labels the Grizzlies as a team "worth monitoring" should the Cavs make Mitchell available in trade talks. So, we took it upon ourselves to craft a hypothetical blockbuster trade that sends the five-time All-Star to Memphis using Fanspo's NBA trade machine.
Here, the Grizzlies are sending 2021 first-round pick Ziaire Williams, veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard, former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, three first-round selections (2024, 2026, 2028) and a pick swap in 2028 to Cleveland to form arguably the most explosive and dynamic backcourt duo in the Association by pairing Mitchell with two-time All-Star floor general Ja Morant, rounding out what may be the best starting lineup in basketball between them, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and whoever they decide will fill the fifth spot.
After sending All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three firsts and two swaps to the Jazz for Mitchell nearly two years ago, Cleveland does well to retain maximum value here, landing multiple players who can help them remain competitive and potential long-term pieces (assuming they extend Williams and Kennard who both have club options for next season) while replenishing their draft capital.
The Grizzlies acquired Smart last offseason as part of the three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics but limited to 20 games in 2023-24 due to a finger injury. His name was dangled in rumors ahead of the trade deadline because Memphis' season spiraled out of control by then, though they shut down any inquiries. However, their stance could change when/if a player like Mitchell is on the market.
Cleveland would receive a proven commodity and winning player in Smart, who serves as a better fit alongside Garland in the backcourt, one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA in Kennard and a talented young wing with untapped potential in the form of Williams, plus several draft picks. Moreover, Memphis makes an all-in move and looks to reassert its dominance atop the Western Conference after an injury-ravaged campaign.