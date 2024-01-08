4 huge trades Cavs could make to shake up the roster
After a rough start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the mix of the Play-In, but just outside of being a contender in the East. Here are four trades that could change that for the short-term, or long-term.
By Kevin Reyes
3. Cavs acquire a Ricky Rubio replacement
Before they lost him with an injury, Ricky Rubio was a massive difference-maker for the Cavs in the 2021-22 campaign. He was a lesser version of what Mitchell would later be: a guard who could handle the ball in pick-and-roll and create offense for others and for himself, having the threat to score in the mid-range and get to the basket at will. In his own regard, Rubio was a tremendous passer as well and could take pressure off Garland in creating offense in the half-court. Last season, with Mitchell on the roster, Rubio was important as a guard off the bench who could play starter's minutes if need be, but would mainly take pressure off the All-Star backcourt with his ability to create.
But now, with Rubio retiring, they've missed having that third guard that can create offense. While Caris LeVert, Merrill and Craig Porter Jr. have shown in spurts they can score, they aren't the creators that Mitchell and Garland can take a backseat for. Again, the presence of Strus being doubled when he curls for jumpers and proceeds to make the passing read has upped their assist numbers (24.9, 19th, last season, now 26.7, 10th), but they might use another guard that can create for others consistently. That could've helped them avoid almost blowing a lead to the Spurs on Sunday, allowing a 14-2 run to end it, just winning by two.
TJ McConnell's playing time fluctuates in Indiana depending on the status of Andrew Nembhard, and in Cleveland it could be consistent, while acquiring him would be considerably cheap. If he gets healthy, and shows he can play well, Monte Morris from the Pistons wouldn't be a bad bet. Tyus Jones from the Wizards has played well this season, and there's a reason he was the highest paid backup guard last season.
And, again speaking of Orlando, the Magic have looked better without Markelle Fultz on the court, and while he isn't at the level of passing of these other guards, he does have the height that could create problems for defenses and create passing windows that wouldn't be available for these other options. Either of these as the sixth man, helping the Cavs stagger Mitchell and Garland, would be nice additions.
On the flip side, if competing now isn't the best bet, they could...