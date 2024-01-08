4 huge trades Cavs could make to shake up the roster
After a rough start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the mix of the Play-In, but just outside of being a contender in the East. Here are four trades that could change that for the short-term, or long-term.
By Kevin Reyes
2. Cavs could trade Donovan Mitchell
This is the nuclear option. Many people have been throwing out this idea for a while now, and I never agreed with it. I don't even agree with it right now, which is why I'm presenting it as a possibility, and not something I'm 100 percent positive they should do. They made the bet on this young core just two years ago and gave up three first-round picks and two swaps in the process, so already giving up on it (especially with a lower return) wouldn't be the best thing. Furthermore, they made it knowing Cleveland wasn't Mitchell's preferred destination, his contract, and that they were betting on the youth of their new core. Plus, he's been their best player in his two seasons there.
But, for the sake of argument, let's say it's clear he's not returning no matter what Cleveland offers and they want to get something out of him before he enters the last year of his deal, and the Cavs don't have a clear path to the top of the East and their best bet for the future is in retooling. Under that context, I could be understanding of searching to trade Donovan. And there are plausible landing spots.
Though I doubt they do it, the Oklahoma City Thunder need to eventually mortgage many of their assets, players and future draft picks, for a star. Mitchell is an option. Philadelphia has a lot of assets from the James Harden trade that they could use to acquire Mitchell, a star guard who has more versatility on offense without the ball. The Knicks have long been rumored to make the Mitchell trade, and while the assets are less after the OG Anunoby move, they still have some means to put together an intriguing package (between Evan Fournier, Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes and picks). And, while the Heat may not be the most interested (because that's the way Pat Riley rolls), they have the best player assets with any combination of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, all of which are good, have potential and are under contract long-term.
These are some obvious directions Cleveland can go on. Here's an obscure one that, while it wouldn't be my preferred choice, is one that's worth exploring for both short and long term...