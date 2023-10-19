Cavs season ticker holders absolute hate their new City Edition jerseys
With the NBA season right around the corner, the Cavs released their City Edition jersey and their fans are very disappointed.
With the NBA regular season just days away the Cleveland Cavaliers have released their City Edition jersey. Season ticket holders were able to see the jerseys at a closed-door event. The fans had a very strong negative reception towards the uniforms and could be heard on video saying they were "garbage" and wondering what the "hell was that" when talking at the event.
Kyle Kuzma had the perfect response to the Clippers releasing their own City Edition jerseys. The NBA veteran said "Nike is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it’s a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity" To be quite honest, he's completely right.
The new jersey that the Cavs created is very bland and does not really fit the identity that the team is trying to create in the community.
Should the NBA stop replacing City Edition and other alt uniforms every season?
The easy answer to this question is that yes, the NBA should force teams to stop replacing their alt uniforms every season. They should have alternative uniforms change every couple of years rather than force fans to try and buy a new jersey every season. Usually, jerseys grow on fans every couple of years and need time to become popular.
To be quite honest, no NBA fans can remember the alt jersey that any team has used in recent years due to the fact that they keep changing. Going forward, the league should regulate the number of times that NBA teams change their jerseys. This will allow fans to become more attached to these jerseys as the years go by. Eventually, these jerseys will become extremely popular and fans will march to the stores to get these merch.