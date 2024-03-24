CBB fans troll Michigan for head coaching hire of March Madness flame-out
Dusty May has accepted an offer to become the next head coach at the University of Michigan, and college basketball fans can't help but troll the program for their hiring decision.
By Lior Lampert
It didn’t take long for Dusty May to move on from Florida Atlantic’s first-round elimination at the hands of Northwestern in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as evidenced by his accepting another head coaching gig a day later.
May has agreed to be the next head coach at the University of Michigan, ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Despite leading the Owls to consecutive March Madness appearances, including the first-ever Final Four trip in program history in 2023, college basketball fans don’t seem to think too highly of May or Michigan’s decision to hire him to replace Juwan Howard.
CBB fans troll Michigan for hiring Dusty May
After Northwestern sent May and the Owls packing, he joined one of their biggest conference rivals in the Big Ten, whom they defeated 76-62 in their regular season meeting this year.
“Mid” is typically a term used to describe something average or lackluster, with this post roasting May and Michigan for being a mediocre match made in heaven.
This user doesn’t expect the marriage between May and the Wolverines to last more than three seasons.
While fans may not be thrilled with the signing, May’s track record speaks for itself. He led Florida Atlantic to a winning record in all six seasons with the team, a feat the program accomplished only five times in 25 years before his arrival.
May had options after revamping the Owls program, including Louisville and Vanderbilt, according to Wojnarowski, but ultimately chose Michigan after being “swept away with the alumni network and its fierce loyalty to the university and athletics.”
He will now have his hands full after assuming the challenge of revitalizing a historic Wolverines program that has expectations of contending for a national title yearly and is coming off a season in which they logged their lowest win total since 1981-82 after finishing with a disastrous 8-24 record this past season.