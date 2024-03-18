CBI bracket 2024: Full schedule, matchups, locations and teams
The 2024 College Basketball Invitational Tournament takes place from Saturday, March 23, until Wednesday, March 27. Here are the teams that will be competing and how you can livestream the tournament.
By Scott Rogust
On Selection Sunday, the 68 teams for the men's NCAA Tournament were revealed. As is the case every year, there is debate as to which programs should have made the tournament and who shouldn't have. Whatever the case may be, the decisions are final. Those teams who don't make the cut receive an invite to the National Invitation Tournament. Thus far, we have seen plenty of teams turn down the chance to play in the NIT, including Oklahoma and St. John's.
While the focus is on the NCAA and NIT Tournaments, there is another men's college basketball competition that takes place -- the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Tournament. The 2024 CBI Tournament features 15 teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament. The CBI Tournament is a single-elimination tournament with the last team standing being declared champions.
Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the 2024 CBI Tournament, including the bracket.
CBI Tournament 2024 locations and dates
Unlike the NCAA Tournament, the CBI Tournament will take place in one location -- the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The CBI Tournament will last four days, beginning on Saturday, March 23, and concluding on Wednesday, March 27.
CBI Tournament 2024 matchups and teams
The single-elimination tournament will feature 15 teams. The No. 1 seed, High Point, will have a first-round bye and face the winner of the No. 9 Cleveland State and No. 8 Northern Colorado matchup.
Here are the full matchups of the CBI Tournament, including the dates, start times, and where to watch.
First Round (March 23 and 24)
- No. 4 Arkansas State vs. No. 13 Bentune-Cookman: Saturday, March 23, 1:00 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- No. 2 UC San Diego vs. No. 15 Chicago State: Saturday, March 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- No. 3 Seattle vs. No. 14 Delaware State: Saturday, March 23, 5:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- No. 8 Northern Colorado vs. No. 9 Cleveland State: Sunday, March 24, 11:00 a.m. ET (FloHoops)
- No. 5 Montana vs. No. 12 Presbyterian: Sunday, March 24, 1:00 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- No. 7 Fairfield vs. No. 10 Little Rock: Sunday, March 24, 3:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- No. 6 Quinnipiac vs. No. 11 Evansville: Sunday, March 24, 5:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
Quarterfinals (March 25)
- No. 1 High Point vs. Winner No. 8 Northern Colorado/No. 9 Cleveland State: 12:00 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- Winner of No. 4 Arkansas State/No. 13 Bethune-Cookman vs. Winner No. 5 Montana/No. 12 Presbyterian: 2:00 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- Winner of No. 2 UC San Diego/No. 15 Chicago State vs. Winner of No. 7 Fairfield/No. 10 Little Rock: 4:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
- Winner of No. 3 Seattle/No. 14 Delaware State vs. No. 6 Quinnipiac vs. No. 11 Evansville 6:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
Semifinals (March 26)
- Semifinal 1: 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- Semifinal 2 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Championship (March 27)
- Championship Game: 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
How to live stream CBT Tournament 2024
All first round and quarterfinal matchups will stream exclusively on FloHoops. You will need to pay and subscribe to the live streaming service to watch.
As for the semifinal matchups and the championship game, they will air on ESPN2. You can livestream it on Watch ESPN by logging into your cable or satellite provider. There are also other ways to stream these games, such as fuboTV. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial by clicking on this link.