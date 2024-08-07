CeeDee Lamb adds fuel to his Cowboys holdout with a shoutout to another rival wideout
By John Buhler
As the Dallas Cowboys try to figure out what to do with their underpaid wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guess whose game he is admiring on from afar? That's right. The No. 1 receiver for America's Team is praising New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers like he ... shouldn't? Yes, Nabers is a fantastic prospect, but why is the Cowboys' best receiver currently in a situation to praise him here?
All offseason long, the Cowboys have painfully drug out trying to pay its best players. It has put them behind the eight ball every step of the way, as every time one contract issue seems to be reaching some sort of conclusion, another one pops up. Eventually, these guys are going to have to get paid. In the meantime, we wonder if that team will end up being the Cowboys in the end for a player like Lamb.
The fact Lamb is even away from the team facility firing off praise like this of Nabers over social media just shows how much the Cowboys have lost their way. Because they didn't do their homework earlier in the offseason, they might have to pay Lamb some ridiculous $40 million, not to much how much it will cost to re-sign Dak Prescott to another contract extension. His starting price is at $60 million.
Again, it is okay to praise other players in the league, but maybe during training camp is a bad time?
This could have all been avoided had the Cowboys reached an agreement with Lamb months earlier.
While it may have been a way to get the Cowboys' attention, or just out of boredom really, no other contending team in the NFL deals with this sort of nonsense on the regular. The Pittsburgh Steelers may claim to be a contending, but we all know why they have been a disappointment for the better part of two decades now. The Cowboys have them one better, or worse, by making it a solid three.
I don't claim to know the inner workings of the Cowboys organization, but did anyone have eyes on this? I know this isn't the biggest deal in the world, but I would be embarrassed if this was the team I worked for. You play the Giants twice annually. The Cowboys' sole reason for existence is to beat teams like the Giants they play twice annually. It is a business, but man, where did we lose the boat?
All the while, Lamb is going to get paid one way or another. Either the Cowboys give him something close to what he wants or he is going to try and leave in free agency. Yes, the Cowboys could still use the franchise tag on him, but after how much tumult has gone on this offseason surrounding Lamb's contract, do we really want to even go there? All I know is Lamb's social media post isn't a good look.
Teams like the Cowboys who didn't take care of business in May, June or July are paying for it now.