CeeDee Lamb contract highlights Packers cheat code around Jordan Love
By Lior Lampert
Finally, the Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension, ending the dragged-out stalemate.
Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million deal with the Cowboys, including $100 million in guaranteed money. As ESPN's Adam Schefter points out, he's now the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. His whopping $34 million average annual salary ranks second to Minnesota Vikings superstar wideout Justin Jefferson at their position.
Moreover, Lamb got $38 million upfront merely for putting pen to paper to make the pact official. Albeit deserved for one of the true game-changing receivers in the league, Dallas is investing heavily in the 25-year-old and his continued ascension. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are committing highway robbery, filling out their room of talented, young pass-catchers at a lowly cost of $7 million.
Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt cites the incredibly eye-opening financial discrepancy between Lamb and Green Bay's receiver room.
Lamb is undoubtedly leaps and bounds better than the Packers' group of players individually. Nevertheless, the latter is considered one of the most promising and rising units in football from a collective standpoint. The stark contrast in roster construction philosophies underscores how good quarterback Jordan Love and the Cheeseheads have it.
CeeDee Lamb's contract highlights the Packers' cheat code supporting cast around Jordan Love
Love has no shortage of options between 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson, 2023 second-rounder Jayden Reed and fellow youngsters Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. The Packers are loaded with talent at receiver, though they're barely paying anything for the bunch. Pro Football Focus ranks them as the 14th-best crew heading into this season.
The $7 million figure for seven receivers equates to roughly 2.75 percent of the 2024 salary cap ($255.4 million). Green Bay is pulling off a heist to support Love, and it's a testament to the front office's remarkable job drafting in recent years. They've been stockpiling capable prospects and maximizing their skill set.
Eventually, rent will be due for the Packers. Watson, Reed, Wicks and Doubs are currently on team-friendly rookie deals. In other words, Green Bay will have to make some difficult decisions in the near future. Nonetheless, it's a fantastic problem to have in the short term, which Love and the franchise hope to capitalize on.