CeeDee Lamb does something Jerry Jones never could after loss to Ravens
Fresh off signing a brand-new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not play up to his standard in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Dallas fell to 1-2 on the season in the Baltimore defeat. Lamb did not think he played very well in the game. More importantly, his attitude and body language did not come across as that of a leader. He owned up to this on Monday, though.
Entering the season, Dallas was seen as every bit a playoff competitor. Frankly, they still are, but the Philadelphia Eagles are talented and the Washington Commanders seem to be on the uptick under a new regime in town. Now is the time for players like Lamb to join quarterback Dak Prescott as major leaders of this franchise. Give Lamb credit for having enough self-awareness to admit he was wrong.
Lamb told reporters about the high standard he holds for himself and that he failed to live up to it.
"Just being a professional about this whole situation. Understanding it's a long game. But as for me and my performance, I expect a lot out of myself, more than anyone could put on me. And, quite honestly, I failed myself. And obviously, I failed the team just as far as producing and being that game-breaker player for the team and, obviously, the guy that they can lean on," Lamb said.
He admitted that he got inside of his own head a bit after the game did not go according to the script.
"And, yeah, I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. But in the same sense, I know what I can do. I know what I bring to the table, and I know what I can do on that field. So, with that being said, going forward, there shall be a difference," Lamb continued.
And as far as saying if his holdout got in the way of his performance, Lamb quickly dismissed all that.
"Ain't no excuse for that. I played football my whole life. I know better."
The Cowboys have a short week when they have to face the New York Giants on Thursday night.
CeeDee Lamb shows Jerry Jones what personal accountability looks like
Look. It may not be in Lamb's nature to be a leader the caliber of Prescott, but for the amount of money he is making, he has to continue to grow and improve in that department. It is going to be gradual, but certainly a part of the job Lamb is going to embrace. Honestly, he kind of has to. He is a pillar of the Cowboys now going forward. Of course, this franchise is still owned by one Jerry Jones.
Taking accountability for one's actions, especially when they are blatant distractions, is something Jones refuses to learn now firmly into his ninth decade on the planet. For reasons that are of his own control, Dallas has been a perennial underpeformer thoughout the better part of his ownership. Perhaps that may change when his children take over the team? In the meantime, it is what it is...
Ultimately, Monday's meeting with the media does show signs of growth out of Lamb. Admitting fault after losing like that in a nationally televised game is a big step in the right direction for anyone. For Dallas to get back to the promised land, Lamb must continue to build his rapport with Prescott, as they are firmly the two strongest pillars this team is built around offensively. They have to be better.
We can only hope that Micah Parsons' contract negotiations are not as painful as what Lamb's were.