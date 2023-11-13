CeeDee Lamb is already entering Cowboys pantheon at WR
CeeDee Lamb is already entering legend status for the Dallas Cowboys.
Ever since joining the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, CeeDee Lamb has been a smash hit. The superstar wide receiver caught 74 passes for 935 yards as a rookie sensation, and he's only raised his game consistently since then. As a sophomore, Lamb turned 120 targets into 79 receptions for over 1,100 yards before becoming one of the best players in the league at any position in 2022 with 107 receptions, 1,359 yards, and 9 touchdowns to set career highs across the board.
It looks like Cowboys fans can expect Lamb to raise the statistical bar even higher in the 2023 NFL season. Dallas is in the playoff hunt with a 5-3 record, and Lamb just might be their MVP.
After totaling 151 more yards on 11 receptions with a touchdown for good measure in a complete demolition of the rival New York Giants, Lamb has now made it four 100-yard games in a row in this white-hot 2023 campaign. And in doing so, the former Oklahoma standout has reached elite company.
CeeDee Lamb joins Terrell Owens, Michael Irvin in Cowboys lore
Michael Irvin is the GOAT of Cowboys wide receivers -- that much is clear. But nobody who watched Terrell Owens in Dallas forgets how amazing the somewhat infamous wideout was, too.
Owens was a double-digit touchdown monster with a 1,300-yard season of his own back when we had 16-game seasons, but even considering the extra game advantage, Lamb looks set to shatter even T.O.'s gaudy receiving totals.
After those 151 yards against the Giants, Lamb is now up to 975 in 9 games, meaning he is averaging well over 100 yards per matchup - 108.3 to be exact. It's not a question of whether or not Lamb will get to 1,500. Now, it's a question of how far he will skyrocket past 1,500, as the acquisition of another superstar receiver in Brandin Cooks has only served to give Lamb even more room to roast defenses.
The pantheon of Cowboys greats doesn't await, only because Lamb has already arrived there. For Lamb, though, individual records are just a means to get to the real goal that will immortalize him in Texas lore: a freshly minted Super Bowl ring.