CeeDee Lamb wants nothing to do with Cowboys exit, but Dallas isn't helping
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appears to be unphased by recent contract holdout rumors if his recent comments are any indication.
By Lior Lampert
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb planted his flag in a recent conversation with TMZ Sports. Rumors are flying regarding a potential holdout as he awaits to sign a lucrative long-term contract extension that keeps him with the franchise that drafted him for years to come. But his comments suggest he is essentially unphased by the recent reports.
"Relaxing, chilling, working out, of course," Lamb told TMZ in response to being asked about his offseason regimen, appearing cool as a cucumber, before emphatically answering the question of whether or not he will be with the Cowboys in 2024: "Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!"
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb quells concern over contract holdout rumors
After leading the NFL in receptions (135) and posting career-highs in yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12) this past season, Lamb seems to understand that a payday will come in due time, and his priority is helping the Cowboys win games. So, he is electing to take the high road, focusing on his game and blocking out any outside noise about his contractual status.
However, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News revealed that Lamb will likely skip out on the voluntary workouts starting this week, adding that it could spill over into the voluntary portion of the offseason beginning in June if the matter remains unresolved by then.
Dallas could have avoided this entire predicament if they paid Lamb his worth last offseason when he became extension-eligible. Now, they only cost themselves more money by waiting while also putting their star wideout in a position to potentially be away from the team as the Cowboys begin preparing for the 2024 season.
But as long as Lamb is unbothered and ready to work, the Cowboys are dodging a massive bullet. Kudos to him for handling the situation with maturity, poise, and professionalism – we have seen how ugly these standoffs between teams and players can get when the two sides cannot agree on finances.
Barring any setbacks or bumps along the road in negotiations, Lamb will have a freshly inked deal that keeps him with the Cowboys for the long haul and makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in football sooner or later. However, Dallas is not doing themselves any favors by prolonging this process.