CeeDee Lamb makes NFL history with latest explosive performance
CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys did something that no wide receiver in NFL history has ever done after demolishing the New York Giants' defense in Week 10.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 10 with a favorable matchup against the New York Giants, who were down to their third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, following injuries to Daniel Jones (season-ending) and Tyrod Taylor. The Cowboys didn't take any chances against the team they blew out 40-0 in their season opener on Sunday Night Football, as they cruised to a 49-17 win to improve to 6-3 on the season.
The Cowboys offense feasted against the Giants' defense, gaining 640 yards of offense on 77 plays. One of the stars of the game was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who caught 11-of-14 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown. With this showing, Lamb made history.
As pointed out by Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys, Lamb is the first wide receiver in NFL history to record 10+ catches for 150+ receiving yards in three consecutive games.
CeeDee Lamb makes NFL history with performance vs. Giants in Week 10
It's pretty insane that no wide receiver since 1970 was unable to accomplish this feat. But now, Lamb stakes his claim as the first to ever do this. Below is the three-game stretch he's had with over 10 catches for over 150 yards.
- Week 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams: 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets
- Week 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 11 catches for 191 yards on 16 targets
- Week 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys: 11 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets
After the game, Lamb was not short on confidence, declaring that he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now. He said for those who don't believe that, he essentially said that he'll prove it to them next week.
"I'm one of them ones. I'm a top receiver in this game," said Lamb, h/t the Cowboys' official website. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."
Lamb will look to increase the streak to four games next week against the 1-8 Carolina Panthers. Even with the worst record in the NFL, the Panthers' defense is stingy against receivers, as they have allowed 190.3 yards per game, the fourth-fewest average in the NFL.