CeeDee Lamb has unrealistic expectations for himself after signing Cowboys contract
After a full offseason of waiting, the Dallas Cowboys finally did what they should’ve done from the start. They gave CeeDee Lamb the extension he deserved, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.
There’s still more work to be done extension-wise, and the Cowboys left a lot to be desired this offseason in general, but getting Lamb locked in was key, and is something that Jerry Jones deserves the slightest bit of credit for, even if it should’ve been done much earlier.
All is good on the Lamb contract front now, but signing him as late as they did does come with one major consequence. While waiting for the Cowboys to come to their senses, Lamb was holding out, meaning he was away from the team. Not only was he inactive for all of their preseason games, but he did not participate in training camp.
Despite all that is seemingly working against the star wideout, Lamb appears to be as ready as ever to compete. Or at least that’s what he thinks.
CeeDee Lamb sounds like his fanbase setting unrealistic expectations for season ahead
"Quite honestly, I don't think it's going to be a step behind at all," said Lamb, who agreed to terms on a four-year, $136 million extension. "I'm ready, I'm prepared for these moments, I've played this game my whole life," Lamb said.
It’s good to be confident, I guess. Despite all of the missed time, Lamb believes he won’t be a step behind at all. He’s ready to go, and thinks he’s prepared to play the game he loves.
If true, this would be remarkable. Preseason games are meaningless for bonafide superstars like Lamb, but training camp is when players put in the work to not only gain chemistry as a team, but ensure they’re in game shape for when the regular season does arrive. Lamb believes he’ll be fine on both fronts, but that remains to be seen.
"Got some body armor on me, got a little more body armor, I can take a couple more hits," he said. "I'm prepared for my opportunities."
All Cowboys fans can do is hope Lamb is ready to go through a grueling NFL season. The talent, obviously, is undeniable. He won’t forget how to catch. Durability and the ability to dominate every play are things to keep an eye on for Lamb after he missed all of training camp.