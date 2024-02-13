Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona live stream, schedule, preview: Watch LaLiga live
Celta Vigo host Barcelona in LaLiga this Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Celta Vigo are on a mixed run of form, with one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five games. They are just above the relegation zone in LaLiga by one place, they need to start picking up results soon if they are to avoid going down.
The Spanish club's fortunes are a concern from an American perspective as USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre is on their roster. De la Torre has been used in a variety of positions for Celta this season including center-midfield, right-midfield and as a left-winger.
In LaLiga, de la Torre has played 22 times this campaign, scoring once and making four assists. It will be intriguing to see how he gets on this weekend as Celta take on Barcelona.
Barca drew 3-3 with Granada last weekend. Robert Lewandowski got on the scoresheet and Lamine Yamal scored a brace. The result leaves Xavi's side third in LaLiga and ten points off the leaders Real Madrid.
One positive of the draw with Granada was that their captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to action after the goalkeeper was out since last November with a back injury.
Lewandowski has still managed 10 goals in 22 LaLiga games this season but a move to MLS has been rumored to be on the horizon.
It is uncertain times for Barca, especially with Xavi already announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of this season.
Barca must ensure they finish LaLiga as strongly as possible but they are also still in the Champions League. They take on Napoli the following Wednesday, so Xavi will also have an eye on this fixture.
How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona in LaLiga
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Vigo, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Balaídos
- TV info: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this LaLiga match live on ESPN+.