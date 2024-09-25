Celtic Women FC vs Vorskla Poltava: Preview, prediction and how to watch
By StevieMac
Here we go! Strap yourself in for the nerves and tension that come with a huge game. Celtic Women FC are about to play the second leg of their round two UEFA Champions League qualification tie.
They will play Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava for a place in the highly lucrative group phase of the elite competition. It would be the first time they have reached that level if successful in this second-leg match. This means there is a huge amount to play for and a lot of money and prestige that comes with the success.
Celtic are in a good position so far with a one goal lead from the first match last weekend. They should probably have scored more goals, but the Ukrainian side spurned some good chances too. That means it’s all very much open and to play for on the night.
How to watch Celtic women in their UEFA Champions League tie
Celtic will have home advantage, although both legs are being played in Scotland due to the war in Ukraine. The club is keen to get a good crowd behind the team on the night. If you are nearby, tickets are still available online. The match will also be available via TV sources.
What time does Celtic Women vs Vorskla Poltava kick off?
Celtic vs Vorskla Poltava kicks off on Thursday, September 26, at 19:15 BST.
Where is it played?
Albert Bartlett Stadium, Airdrie, Lanarkshire.
Is Celtic vs Vorskla Poltava on TV?
In the UK and Ireland Celtic vs Vorskla Poltava is being televised via BBC Alba. Viewers there can watch via Channel 7 on Freeview, 117 on Sky, or 120 on Virgin Media. For overseas fans, the match is featured live on Celtic TV. The BBC Sport website will have live text coverage.
Whether you can get there in person or watch from a distance giving the women’s side your backing is important. They are embarking on a huge step potentially. It would be a dream if both the men's and women’s teams from the club could appear in those Uefa Champions League group stages. The men are there already, can the women join them? We’ll know soon enough!