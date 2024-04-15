Celtics 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Boston Celtics secured the NBA's best record in 2024. Now their path to the NBA Finals begins.
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 NBA regular season has come to an end, and the 20-team postseason field is set after a busy final day.
For some teams, the final few days of the regular season were filled with high-stakes games. Fifteen of the 20 playoff seeds were undetermined heading into the final day of the regular season, and 11 of the final 15 games had an impact on the standings and playoff matchups. There was a battle for the top seed in the Western Conference, while some teams attempted to avoid dropping down to the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The Boston Celtics managed to avoid the stress-inducing finish by securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference before the madness ensued. The Celtics finished atop the league with a stellar 64-18 record. No other team won more than 57 games, and the New York Knicks were the only other team in the Eastern Conference to finish with at least 50 wins. New York captured their 50th win of the season against the Chicago Bulls in overtime, edging out the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 2 seed. The Bucks (49-33) finished with the No. 3 seed and the Cavaliers (48-34) ended with the No. 4 seed. The Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers claimed the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, respectively.
The NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the teams that will fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference. The Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 16. Four teams in each conference will compete for the two available seeds before the tournament comes to an end on Friday, April 19.
Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Playoffs schedule
Looking ahead, the Celtics will have some time to rest up before their road to the NBA Finals begins. They'll have to wait for the NBA Play-In Tournament to conclude before their playoff schedule is finalized.
Boston's first game will take place on Sunday, April 21 against the No. 8 seed from the Play-In Tournament.
Both Eastern Conference games for the Play-In Tournament will take place on Wednesday, April 17. The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to the No. 7 seed of the playoffs. The No. 10 Atlanta Hawks will face the No. 9 Chicago Bulls at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The loser of the Hawks and Bulls game will be eliminated from contention, while the winner will face the loser of the 76ers and Heat game for the No. 8 seed. The Celtics will face that team in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.
No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 seed: from winner of No. 7 Philadelphia-No. 8 Miami play-in game loser vs. No. 9 Chicago-No. 10 Atlanta play-in game winner. Game 1 is Sunday.
- No. 7/No. 8 Game: No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 8 Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)
- No. 9/No. 10 Game:Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, April 17 (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)