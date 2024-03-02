Celtics fans troll Kyrie Irving as Curse of Lucky strikes again
Kyrie Irving was once a hero to Boston Celtics fans. Now he's the goat. And he's only really got himself to blame.
Irving solidified villain status in Boston during the 2021 NBA Playoffs when he stomped on the Celtics' mascot, Lucky, painted on the floor of TD Garden after the Nets won Game 4. Brooklyn went on to win Game 5 on their home floor to send the Celtics packing. But Irving may have brought something home with him as well: A curse.
Since that stomp, Irving's luck against his former team has been non-existent. He has lost 10 straight, including a 2022 series sweep.
After the Celtics handed Irving, now with the Dallas Mavericks, another defeat on Friday night, fans were sure to remind the guard of the Curse of Lucky.
Curse of Lucky strikes Kyrie Irving for 10th time vs. Celtics
Irving and the Mavericks have now lost both of their meetings with the Celtics this season. On Friday, Boston pulled away for a 138-110 victory after outscoring their opponents by 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points, eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 5-of-9 from three-point distance. His showing was enough to eclipse a standout effort from Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Irving couldn't get his own shot going. He finished with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists, going just 1-of-7 from beyond the arc and 9-of-23 from the floor.
Friday's game was the fifth game Irving has been held to under 20 points against the Celtics since the infamous stomp.
The Mavericks will have to match up with the Celtics in the playoffs — both improbably making it to the NBA Finals — for Irving to have another shot at breaking the losing streak against Boston this season. They aren't scheduled to play again until the next campaign.