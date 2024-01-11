Have the Celtics lost at home this season?
The Boston Celtics have won 25 straight regular-season games at TD Garden but that isn't even halfway to the all-time record of 54 set by the Golden State Warriors.
By Phil Watson
The Boston Celtics are the only team yet to lose at home this season, winning their first 18 games at TD Garden in 2023-24. Dating back to last season, the Celtics have won 25 straight games on their own floor in a streak that began on March 8 with a 115-93 blowout of the Portland Trail Blazers.
The last time Boston lost a regular-season game on the parquet at TD Garden was a 131-129 double-overtime defeat at the hand of the New York Knicks on March 5. The streak does not include the playoffs, where the Celtics were just 5-6, including a lopsided loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat.
The 25-game run is impressive, but it's not yet among the top-10 longest homecourt winning streaks in NBA history.
What is the NBA home win streak record?
The Washington Capitols, one of the founding members of the old Basketball Association of America (the predecessor to the NBA) established the record for the longest winning streak at home, winning 27 straight at Uline Arena in D.C. from Nov. 20, 1946, to March 19, 1947, in the BAA's inaugural season. A fun fact about the Capitols — their coach was some guy from Brooklyn named Red Auerbach.
The record stood for more than three years before the Minneapolis Lakers beat the Philadelphia Warriors on Nov. 12, 1960, in the home opener of the 1950-51 season for their 28th consecutive win at the Minneapolis Auditorium, a streak that began nearly a year earlier on Nov. 30, 1949. The Lakers eventually ran their streak to 30 games.
The Wilt Chamberlain-era Philadelphia 76ers eclipsed the Lakers' record with a 113-108 victory over visiting Boston at the Convention Hall in Philadelphia on Dec. 28, 1966, in a streak that eventually reached 36 games from Jan. 14, 1966, to Jan. 20, 1967.
It was the Celtics that erased the Sixers from the NBA record book with a 101-90 victory over the Knicks on Nov. 26, 1986, for their 37th straight win at home. That run of consecutive wins extended to 38, beginning on Dec. 10, 1985, with the last victory coming on Nov. 28, 1986.
The record stood for more than a decade before the Orlando Magic got consecutive home victory No. 39 over the Phoenix Suns on March 10, 1996, in a streak that got to 40 on March 19, 1996, before it was snapped.
Conversely, Orlando's record lasted all of one full day. On March 21, 1996, the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls beat New York for their 41st straight win at the United Center, running the string to 44, with the last victory coming on April 4, 1996.
On March 7, 2016, Golden State needed overtime to break Chicago's record. The Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks on March 1, 2016, for their 45th straight homecourt win in a streak that reached the current record of 54. Lost in the shuffle of Golden State's home-arena dominance was the San Antonio Spurs running off 48 consecutive triumphs almost concurrently. That was good for the second-longest such streak but was never the record. Timing really is everything.
No team has ever had a perfect NBA season at home
While five teams have completed a season with just one loss in their own building, no team has ever run the table at home.
This season's Celtics are not even halfway to that, with 23 home games still remaining. Their next date at TD Garden is Saturday night when they host the Houston Rockets.
The 1946-47 Capitols finished 29-1 at home. In 1949-50, the record-settling Minneapolis club was 30-1 while the Syracuse Nationals (known today as the 76ers) went 31-1 the same season.
Boston finished 40-1 at the old Boston Garden in 1985-86, setting the mark for the most homecourt wins in a season. That record was matched by the 2015-16 Spurs.