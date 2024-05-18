Celtics won’t have reinforcements coming just yet for start of East Finals
The Boston Celtics were the best team in the Eastern Conference by far all season thanks in large part to the work that Brad Stevens maneuvered over the offseason. Yes, having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the way is great, and having Derrick White as a key role player is awesome, but players that Stevens brought in wound up being perfect fits for this Celtics team.
Jrue Holiday has been great as the team's starting point guard, and Kristaps Porzingis proved to be the perfect fit as their starting center. Porzingis can stretch the floor at an elite level for a player over seven feet tall, and is an outstanding rim protector as well.
Porzingis showed his value in Boston's first-round series against the Miami Heat, scoring 18 points in two of the first three games and blocking two shots in all three games, but an injury in Game 4 has knocked him out of action ever since.
The Celtics have continued to win, as they knocked out the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the second round, but as the Eastern Conference Finals rapidly approach, Celtics fans have been waiting to hear an update on Porzingis. They got one from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but it wasn't exactly what they were hoping for.
Kristaps Porzingis update is not exactly what Celtics fans wanted to hear
The good news is that there is optimism for Porzingis returning at some point in the Eastern Conference Finals. The bad news is that he's expected to be sidelined for the start of the series.
Al Horford has done a fine job replacing him, and was even at his best in Boston's closeout game against the Cavaliers, but this Celtics team could really use what Porzingis can offer on the court. They've been fine against lackluster competition in the Eastern Conference, but as their run gets deeper, the competition gets harder. Porzingis' absence will be felt more in the Conference Finals.
The Celtics will either face off against the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers when the Eastern Conference Finals begin, and Porzingis would be a big X-Factor in either series. They could really use Porzingis' size to help rebounding in a potential matchup against the Knicks, and can use his floor spacing and athleticism over 37-year-old Horford in a matchup against the Pacers.
It'll be interesting to see if and when Porzingis does finally make his return. For Boston to finally get over the hump and win the NBA championship, they're going to need him healthy.