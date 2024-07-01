Celtics sale has obvious buyer everyone in Boston will hate with a passion
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Celtics majority ownership group led by entrepreneur Wyc Grousbeck evidently sees the franchise snapping a 16-year championship drought as a golden business opportunity.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Grousbeck and company intend to make the Celtics "available for sale."
As Wojnarowski highlights, this is a notably "massive development for one of sports' most valuable properties."
Considering Mat Ishbia purchased the Phoenix Suns for $4 billion in February 2023, what will the Celtics' valuation be? They are one of the most renowned organizations in American pro sports. Additionally, Boston is a significant market, only increasing their worth. Who has that type of loot to make such an otherworldly investment?
The entire metropolis of Boston may not like it, but one obvious candidate could buy the team -- John Henry.
Celtics sale paints John Henry as a potential buyer everyone in Boston will hate
Tyler Milliken of 98.5 The Sports Hub shared a screenshot of a story from 2021, stating Henry's desire to govern an NBA squad. However, he captioned the photo with a grimacing face, telling us all we need to know about his thoughts on the possibility.
Henry already has a significant stake in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club and Pittsburgh Penguins. Based on these six quotes from or about him, it's apparent that the fan bases of his respective entities aren't particularly fond of him.
Despite being a public enemy in Beantown, Henry can double down on the city by acquiring the Celtics.
The Red Sox faithful have been put through the wringer since Henry bought the club in 2002. Albeit a savvy and successful businessman, he has been stingy with spending money.
For example, Henry allowed four-time All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts to walk for nothing in free agency rather than pay to keep him in Boston. Moreover, the former's decision to trade 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts instead of re-signing him has aged brutally. The Red Sox saw two franchise cornerstones depart in a brief span.
Anyone who roots for the Celtics, hold your breath and brace yourselves.