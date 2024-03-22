CFB analyst suggests nuclear draft option for Dolphins that TuAnon will hate
Analyst Joel Klatt believes the Miami Dolphins should replace quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Kinnu Singh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been an enigmatic player ever since he was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former University of Alabama quarterback had a rough start to his career but began to thrive under head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022. Multiple concussions cut his season short and put his career in doubt, but he returned to the field in 2023 and played the entire season. Tua led the league with 4,624 passing yards while completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Tagovailoa's improvements earned the team's approval. Miami opted to pick up the 25-year-old quarterback's $23M fifth-year option for the 2024 season. And although Tagovailoa held up his end of the deal by taking the team to the postseason, he also oversaw Miami's second consecutive loss in the Wild Card round, this time to the Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt isn't convinced that Tagovailoa is the long-term answer for Miami, however. Instead, he suggests the Dolphins should find a better fit for their system in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Analyst says Dolphins should replace Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 NFL Draft
"Full disclosure, at the time of this recording, Tua does not have a deal and to me, that’s telling," Klatt said. "The way I view Tua in Mike McDaniel’s offense is that it’s not the right offense for him. This is not an indictment on Tua in the NFL as much as it is the fit."
Klatt believes Miami should consider drafted Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Penix would thrive in a play-action offense that takes advantage of his accuracy and gives him the ability to deliver the ball to his playmakers. In fact, Klatt believes Penix is an even better fit for that style of offense than Tagovailoa is.
"When you watch Miami and what they really do, what they need is a guy that throws on time, with great leverage, and accuracy down the field," Klatt said. "There just so happens to be a guy that that is his best attribute sitting there available, and that’s Michael Penix. I still want to see Michael Penix with Mike McDaniel’s offense and Tyreek Hill.”
Klatt also expressed concerns about Tagovailoa's injuries and said it would be difficult to give a long-term contract extension to a player with a history of concussions.
Although Miami did a good job of keeping Tagovailoa upright in the pocket during the 2023 season, his injury history is well-documented. If Miami's starting quarterback happens to miss any time in 2024, the Dolphins wouldn't need to adjust their play designs and protection schemes for a right-handed quarterback, and wide receivers wouldn't have to adjust to a different spin on the ball. Like Tagovailoa, Penix is a left-handed quarterback.
The similarities between Penix and Tagovailoa extend beyond them both being left-handed, as they both have a history of injury concerns. Prior to transferring to Washington, he suffered two season-ending injuries during his four years at Indiana. He suffered two torn ACL ligaments and had two shoulder injuries. After reunited with coach Kalen Deboer at Washington, Penix managed to stay healthy and had his best season in 2023. He threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
"It should be noted, the way each school was trying to use him was very different," Klatt said. "At Indiana, yes, they were sitting there and they were throwing the ball, and that's when he was at his best, when it was kind of the Kalen DeBoer offense from what he installed as the coordinator in Indiana. But then when he would try to run around with some of the other coordinators, he would get hurt. Then he goes to Washington and he's back with Deboer and he puts him back in the pocket. Penix is really great from the pocket, he manipulates the pocket well. When he gets outside, that's when those injuries occur. So that's why I think he's been able to stay healthy over the last couple of years."
In an ideal world, Penix would fall far enough in the draft for Miami to grab him in a later round. Having Penix on a rookie contract would allow Miami to develop him behind Tagovailoa and re-evaluate both quarterbacks after the 2024 season. Still, Miami has far more pressing concerns — the Dolphins were left with a depleted roster after a mass exodus of talent during the free agency period.