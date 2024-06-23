CFB recruiting: Michigan adds RB commit, USC 5-star visits Colorado, UGA predictions
- Predictions flow in for Georgia to land USC de-commits
- JuJu Lewis flirts with Colorado
- Michigan lands a commitment from 4-star running back
CFB recruiting: Georgia picks up predictions for Justus Terry, Isaiah Gibson
When USC's new defensive line coach Eric Henderson landed commitments from Georgia five-stars Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson, Bulldogs fans insisted it wouldn't last. And they were right. Both defensive linemen backed off their pledges to the Trojans last week.
Even though their commitments are now open, they might as well be closed. The overwhelming expectation is Terry and Gibson will land exactly where you'd guess: The Georgia Bulldogs.
Experts at both 247Sports and On3 have logged predictions for the five-star duo to join the Bulldogs, staying in state.
Terry, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman from Manchester, ranks No. 7 in the 247Sports composite and No. 2 at his position. He had been committed to Georgia earlier in the year but flipped to USC in March.
The Bulldogs may not have to worry about the Trojans any longer, but Alabama is sniffing around. Terry visited Tuscaloosa this weekend.
Gibson stands 6-foot-4, 245 points coming out of Warner Robins. He is a four-star in the 247Sports composite but the solo 247Sports rankings judge him as a five-star and the No. 1 EDGE in the country.
Originally scheduled to officially visit Oklahoma this weekend, Gibson instead visited Athens.
CFB recruiting: JuJu Lewis teases "Perfect Timing" with Colorado
USC's summer recruitment efforts could get worse if Lincoln Riley loses the commitment of five-star quarterback JuJu Lewis.
The No. 9 prospect in the 247Sports composite, Lewis indicated in June that he is "locked in with USC" and is taking visits to other programs "for the experience." That doesn't mean the Trojans have nothing to worry about as his head could be turned while jetting around the country.
On Sunday, Lewis dropped a post on social media from his visit to Colorado over the weekend with Shedeur Sanders literally handing him the keys to the kingdom.
"Could it be 'Perfect Timing'?" Lewis wrote.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have made huge waves in college football but that hasn't extended to the recruiting realm. Colorado ranks 84th in 247Sports team rankings with just three commits, none of which rank in the Top 200 players in the class.
Flipping Lewis would be Sanders' biggest recruiting pull since Travis Hunter.
Of course, Georgia will always loom as a contender for Lewis since he calls the state his home. He has also visited Auburn while Alabama could also bring him in for an OV.
CFB recruiting: Tony Alford picks up Donovan Johnson
The Michigan Wolverines nabbed the commitment of four-star running back on Sunday with Donovan Johnson picking the Wolverines over a slew of suitors.
Johnson was the first from a packed weekend of official visitors for Michigan. He credited running backs coach Tony Alford with bringing him to Ann Arbor, which goes to show that in an alternate universe he might have ended up at Ohio State instead. Alford pursued Johnson while he was with the Buckeyes and kept up his interest when he shocking took a job with the Wolverines this offseason.
Ohio State fans won't feel like they lost much having picked up a commitment from Top 100 prospect Bo Jackson and four-star Isaiah West already this season. On the recruiting trail, they're doing just fine without Alford.
Still, Michigan may have the last laugh if Johnson lives up to the potential he showed before suffering an ACL injury and missing his junior year. Despite the injury, Alford is all-in on Johnson, who was once a Top 50 prospect in recruiting rankings.