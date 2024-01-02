CFB Transfer Portal Rumors: Ohio State QB buzz, Georgia target, Evan Stewart update
- Evan Stewart had a front row seat to a possible transfer destination
- Georgia sets its sights on a defensive star in the portal
- Ohio State may have its QB targeted in the transfer portal
Ohio State transfer portal rumors: Will Howard emerges as QB target
Throughout the majority of the 2023 season, it was abundantly clear that quarterback Kyle McCord was a substantial step back at the position for the Ohio State Buckeyes after seeing years of C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields before him. There had to be some agreement about that sentiment within the program too as McCord hit the portal, ultimately landing at Syracuse.
However, Ohio State's abysmal performance in a 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri, specifically from quarterbacks Devin Brown and Luke Kieholz, who combined to go 10-of-23 for just 106 yards with a lost fumble and no touchdowns, ramped up the pressure exponentially to find an answer for the future at quarterback.
In the same light, though, some of the possible top options for the Buckeyes have quickly come off of the board with former 5-star D.J. Uiagalelei landing with Florida State while Cam Ward declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. So where does that leave Ohio State to look? Apparently, a favorite has emerged for the program in the portal: Former Kansas State star Will Howard.
Howard, who appeared all but locked in for the USC Trojans, has still not committed. And now, per Pete Nakos of On3, Ohio State is poking around with heavy interest, especially with Lincoln Riley and USC potentially liking what they saw from Miller Moss in the Holiday Bowl win:
"Ohio State has emerged as a team to watch, communicating with one of the top quarterbacks still available in the portal. He’s taken visits to USC and. The Trojans were thought to be the favorite to land Howard, but with Miller Moss' Holiday Bowl performance, Lincoln Riley could look to add depth instead of an instant starter. There’s been no word yet if he will take a visit to Columbus."
There may not be word yet of a visit, but the immediate returns of Howard, who thrived in Manhattan, would be obvious with a big frame, nice arm, some dual-threat ability, and the football IQ to thrive in an established system, which could be great for Day and OC Brian Hartline. The only question would be the long-term plan as Howard would likely be done after the 2024 season in Columbus.