CFB Twitter has perfect comedic timing roasting Shedeur Sanders' music debut
Shedeur Sanders is the son of Deion Sanders, the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, a Heisman Trophy favorite and a strong candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He's also an aspiring musician.
Sanders released his first song dubbed "Perfect Timing" on Tuesday. While there's little doubt about his talent as a football player, his talent as a rapper is open to debate...
The Colorado fanbase that has embraced Coach Prime and his sons also embraced this foray into music. The rest of college football Twitter wasn't so impressed.
Best memes and tweets after Shedeur Sanders dropped first song
Sanders had "perfect timing" releasing his track after a weekend of Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef because it set up the tweets perfectly.
Some people anticipated rivals having fun with this particular gift from the Colorado quarterback.
Others wondered why Sanders is putting time in the recording studio when the football played at Colorado this past season wasn't exactly great.
And then there were the comparisons to 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who faced all sorts of criticism over his emotionality, fashion and nail painting.
Sanders is hardly the first athlete who tried their hand at music. Most of the time it doesn't go particularly well. At least he's got company in that regard.
It'll be a few months before Sanders can get back to what he's actually best at. The Buffaloes will open their 2024 campaign against North Dakota State on Aug. 29 before facing off with rivals like Nebraska and Colorado State. He should expect to get roasted by both of those fanbases if he can't lead Colorado to victories.
Colorado was 4-8 in 2023. They set the college football world alight by starting 3-0 but they lost eight of their last nine games. The pressure is on to improve on that showing.