CFB Week 4 picks, predictions for every top game (straight-up and ATS): Is USC back?
Week 4 of the college football season brings some exciting matchups to the table with USC vs. Michigan and Tennessee vs. Oklahoma headlining.
The Trojans and Volunteers are heading into hostile territory hoping to prove they are legitimate conference title and College Football Playoff contenders. But they're not the only Top 25 teams who will be tested.
Whether they're narrow favorites or facing massive underdogs, ranked teams can never afford to take a matchup lightly. Teams will be challenged, you can trust that.
Fans will have their own challenges picking winners and losers both straight-up and against the spread. We're here to help.
Week 4 college football predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every Top 25 game
CFB Week 4 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Marshall at (3) Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State -40
NC State at (21) Clemson
Clemson
Clemson -20.5
Arkansas State at (20) Iowa State
Iowa State
Arkansas State +22
USC at Michigan
USC
Michigan +5
Kent State at (10) Penn State
Penn State
Penn State -48.5
UCLA at (16) LSU
LSU
LSU -24
Miami OH at (17) Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Miami OH +28
Georgia Tech at (19) Louisville
Louisville
Georgia Tech +10
Buffalo at (23) Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois
NIU -14
(12) Utah at (14) Oklahoma State
Utah
Utah -2
Vanderbilt at (7) Missouri
Missouri
Missouri -20
(8) Miami at South Florida
Miami
Miami -16.5
(6) Tennessee at (15) Oklahoma
Tennessee
Tennessee -7
Bowling Green at (25) Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Bowling Green +23
Georgia Southern at (5) Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss -35
UL Monroe at (1) Texas
Texas
Texas -44.5
(13) Kansas State at BYU
Kansas State
BYU +6.5
Toughest Week 4 college football picks to make
USC at Michigan (+5)
This is an immensely tricky matchup. You could focus on the stellar performance of USC's rebuilt defense and the completely underwhelming output of Michigan's rebuilt offense in the first two weeks. You could highlight how the Wolverines are making a QB change from Davis Warren to Alex Orji, a player with questionable passing ability. Then it's simple to pick the Trojans.
But you could also focus on the Michigan defense, their future first-round picks on the defensive line (Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant) and NFL caliber defensive back (Will Johnson) and NFL caliber edge rushers (Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore). You could point out that Miller Moss and the rest of the USC offense hasn't faced a test of this magnitude. You could also give the Big House a significant intimidation factor. Then it's simple to pick the Wolverines.
So, who do you trust more? I side with USC to win but Michigan to cover.
Kansas State at BYU (+6.5)
Kansas State is a hard eval at this point in the season. They struggled with Tulane on the road but handled Arizona at home. Now they're back on the road for a night game in Provo.
The Cougars are undefeated as well going into this one. They found a way to win on the road at SMU and Wyoming.
K-State ranks 22nd in ESPN's FPI but BYU isn't far off at 30th. And the circumstances of the game give BYU even more of a chance to shake things up.
I think Kansas State pulls out a win but BYU will keep it close.
Easiest Week 4 college football picks on the board
UCLA at LSU (-24)
LSU hasn't looked particularly good this season. After losing to USC, the Tigers struggled with Nicholls State and had to squeak out an nervy win at South Carolina. They're a team in need of a palette cleanser. Lucky for them UCLA is up next.
The Bruins are a mess. They barely survived Hawaii and then were utterly demolished by Indiana. Chip Kelly's departure put them in a bad spot and DeShaun Foster can only do so much to make it better. So far, Eric Bienemy's offense hasn't looked fit for the college game.
If LSU doesn't roll, then Brian Kelly has truly lost his team.
Miami (-16.5) at South Florida
Maybe we're all buying in too hard with Cam Ward and Miami but it's hard not to. Ward looks impeccable. The sample size is relatively small and beating up on Florida A&M and Ball State doesn't exactly mean a lot. But Ward went into the Swamp and made Florida look silly.
USF gave Alabama problems at Raymond James Stadium last year but this Miami team has a better sense of what they're about at this stage.