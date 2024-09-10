CFP Bracket, Week 2: Five Power Conference teams already eliminated from contention
By Austen Bundy
We're only two weeks into the college football season (three if you count Week 0) and some teams that entered with lofty goals are already starting to book their tickets to the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Barring some wild undefeated runs the rest of the season, these five squads can safely keep their televisions off on Selection Sunday.
Florida State (0-2), bye week
Florida State didn't even play and it still had a bad week. Scheduling a bye this early in the season really came back to bite the Seminoles after a sub-par first two games. To be fair, head coach Mike Norvell probably wasn't anticipating an 0-2 start.
"I'm sick to how this season started," Norvell told reporters after the Week 1 loss to Boston College. "Tonight, I failed in preparing the team to go out and respond."
Failing to capitalize on what was supposed to be a get-right game after being stunned by Georgia Tech in Ireland left his boys needing an opponent to beat up on most when it wasn't available. Now the Seminoles are put in a spot they weren't prepared for: The bottom of the ACC and out of playoff contention.
Colorado (1-1), lost 28-10 to Nebraska
After barely squeaking by FCS North Dakota State in Week 1, Colorado was humbled by a Nebraska team that, like Texas, wants to declare its back. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was outdueled by Patrick Mahomes look-a-like Dylan Raiola 28-10 in a renewed rivalry game that looked anything but.
"We should be able to move the ball on anyone," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders told reporters after the loss Saturday. "The way we started is just not indicative of who we are ... sometimes you have those games ... and it was just one of those games."
Colorado may think it can play better than what it's displayed so far but with its remaining schedule being a gauntlet through the Big 12, it won't matter. Its best shot at being a College Football Playoff team is walking out the door and heading for the NFL in April so this year was it, and only a turnaround of seismic proportions can get it back into contention.
NC State (1-1), lost 51-10 to No. 14 Tennessee
The Wolfpack started the season ranked in the Top 25 but a Week 1 struggle against FCS Western Carolina should've been a giant red flag heading into Week 2 that they were never destined for a dark horse run to the College Football Playoff. Tennessee put them out of their misery and ended any further discussion lingering around NC State's chances with an overwhelming show of force on the field.
Had NC State figured out a way to pull the upset, it would've been primed to make a run at the ACC given how weak other contenders like Florida State, Clemson and Virginia Tech appeared after poor Week 1 showings. But now, the runway seems all clear for Miami to cruise it's way to Charlotte and the conference championship game. The ACC is all but locked into just a single team making the playoff.
Iowa (1-1), lost 20-19 to Iowa State
We all wanted to believe this was a new-look Iowa, that the offense was improved and the defense even more dominant than last year. But, no, we fell for the trick again. Despite leading 19-17 in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes couldn't put the Cyclones away and gave them an opportunity to drive down the field for the game-winning field goal. Granted, it was an impressive 54-yarder but championship teams are supposed to close out.
Iowa doesn't have the Big Ten West division to fall back on anymore. In previous years the Hawkeyes could've taken an early loss on the chin and figured out a way to get to Indianapolis for the conference championship game. With the expanded playoff format, an upset would've clinched an auto-bid to the playoff - not so now. Now they've got to figure out how to plow through the remainder of its schedule without losing. Good luck.
No. 17 Michigan (1-1), lost 31-12 to No. 3 Texas
As of this moment, Michigan is not mathematically out of the playoff. But take a look at its schedule and then go back and watch how it played against Fresno State and Texas at home. Doesn't look good, right? The Wolverines still have to beat No. 11 USC (Sept. 21), No. 9 Oregon (Nov. 9) and No. 3 Ohio State (Nov. 30) if it want's any shot - and that's on top of not losing to its unranked opponents in between.
Things are so bleak in Ann Arbor right now that Michigan doesn't even appear in ESPN's playoff predictor anymore, which currently says Northern Illinois has a better chance of qualifying (15 percent) than the Wolverines. Quarterback Davis Warren only has 322 yards through two games and more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two). Enjoy the national championship hangover because it's as close as the program is going to get this year.