CFP refs completely blew running into the kicker call to screw Alabama vs. Michigan
Are they blind?
During the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Michigan, the refs made sure 2024 would start exactly like 2023 ended when it comes to terrible calls by officials in charge of football games.
Whether you're watching the NFL or college football, hardly a game goes by without an astonishingly terrible call by the referees. On Monday, the latest headscratcher came at the cost of Alabama as they faced off with Michigan in the Rose Bowl.
Alabama punter James Burnip was in the process of booting the ball away when Michigan's Kechaun Bennett ran into his leg. It may not have been roughing the kicker, but it was a classic example of running into the kicker, a five-yard penalty that would have given the Crimson Tide a new set of downs.
The problem is the refs didn't see it. They left the flag in their pockets and let Michigan get away with it entirely. Burnip stayed down on the field and needed to be helped off, though his availability for the rest of the game was unclear.
College football Twitter was in agreement, it was a terrible, awful, no-good missed call.
CFB Twitter weighs in on missed running into the kicker call during Rose Bowl
Michigan got the ball and made some intial progress down the field, but the Alabama defense buckled down and forced a punt. No punters were injured on that one.
A sloppy first half saw both teams struggle to play clean football. Michigan lucked out of a turnover on the first throw of the game because the Alabama defender was out of bounds before making the interception. Later, they muffed a punt to set up the Crimson Tide's first touchdown.
The Wolverines hit back with an impressive drive to tie things up at 7-7 while their defense got after Alabama's Jalen Milroe for four sacks.