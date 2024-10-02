CFP Tracker: How many SEC teams are in the College Football Playoff as of Week 6?
Good thing the season doesn’t end today. If it did, it would be more of an SEC football playoff than it would be a College Football Playoff.
The CFP expanding to 12 teams was a good thing, right? Adding more than just four teams, new teams with a chance to win the coveted national championship trophy and home games in the playoffs.
It’s everything that makes college football special.
It could also be what makes everything about college football stressful. More teams means more conversations on why certain teams should be in over others.
As we enter Week 6 of the college football season, the question is more of who you keep out rather than who’s getting in.
The SEC looks like it will dominate the seeding of the CFP. Let’s take a look at which teams are IN.
No. 1 Alabama
This is a no-brainer.
The Crimson Tide won a shootout and staved off a Georgia comeback last Saturday thanks to its freshman, winning 41-34 in Tuscaloosa. That’s as big of a win as you get and almost certainly solidifies them a spot in the CFP.
That is unless that win becomes an anomaly and they implode in the second half of the season, though that’s quite unlikely.
No. 2 Texas
Doesn’t matter if Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning is leading this Texas team, they are GOOD this season. While the Michigan win may not end up being as big as it was anticipated to be when the schedule was released, going into the Big House and stomping the Wolverines is still no easy feat.
The Longhorns are going to be a tough team to beat, the way they’ve looked to start the year.
No. 4 Tennessee
Tennessee isn’t just winning, they’re beating teams down. Other than Texas, they might be one of the most dominant teams in college football right now. A lot can happen toward the end of the season, but right now, queue up Rocky Top.
No. 5 Georgia
Despite a loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs are very much in contention for a CFP spot. Had they lost to Alabama by 20-30 points, maybe there’s another conversation there. But coming back on the road and getting 20 yards away from potentially tying the game shows they’re still one of college football’s best teams.
No. 9 Missouri
The Tigers are one of six SEC teams ranked in the top 12 spots in the AP poll. I don’t think when the season’s all said and done the Tigers will still be in a playoff contention spot. For now, they’re still one of the top teams in the SEC and country and deserve a spot in the expanded playoff.
No. 12 Ole Miss
Ole Miss, despite a disappointing home loss to Kentucky, would still make the CFP if the season ended after Saturday. One good thing about the bigger playoff pool, one loss doesn’t end your season.
The season is roughly at the midway point. And if the season concluded, there’d be six SEC teams in the CFP.
Is that fair? Probably not. But who else would you put in: Notre Dame, who lost to unranked Northern Illinois at home? LSU who lost its season opener to USC? Clemson, who doesn’t have a ranked win yet this season?
One loss doesn’t quite ruin your season yet, but it doesn’t help your case, at least not right now, either.