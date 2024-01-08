All board! Chaim Bloom has a new job, and fans are jumping on the bandwagon
Chaim Bloom has been hired as advisor to the President of Baseball Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The St. Louis Cardinals finally have an outside voice coming into the fold.
The Cardinals announced Monday that Chaim Bloom has been hired as an advisor to the president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak.
According to The Athletic's Katie J. Woo, Mozeliak is excited about getting that fresh set of eyes on baseball operations from someone with experience.
In addition to Mozeliak and the Bill DeWitt family, the Cardinals' other top-level executives (Michael Girsch, Randy Flores, and manager Oli Marmol) have several years of experience, mainly with the Cardinals. After last season's 71-91 finish, the worst in several decades, the team has needed a drastic change. Getting Bloom, with his experience outside the Cardinals organization, will be extremely helpful as the team moves forward.
St. Louis Cardinals fans thrilled with Chaim Bloom hire
Cardinal fans on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, seem excited about the fresh set of eyes as well.
Prior to joining the Cardinals, Bloom was chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox. He was with Boston from 2019-2023, and helped lead the Sox to the American League Championship series in 2021.
He is also known for his player development and drafting skills, which the Cardinals have been good at of late by drafting Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Masyn Winn.
Bloom, a 2004 Yale graduate, spent 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays baseball operations department, including three as senior vice president of baseball operations. While with the Rays, Bloom worked in baseball operations, including player development, scouting, contract negotiations, salary arbitration, and strategic planning. He got his start in Major League Baseball as an intern with the San Diego Padres.
While some fans may have some apprehension about this hire as the Red Sox fired him, it is essential to note this is an advisory role where he will be learning the ins and outs of the Cardinals organization, imparting his outside vision where he can. This can only be good for the Cardinals, as their culture has remained inclusive.
Getting an outside perspective such as Bloom's is something the Cardinals desperately need.