Champ Week: Predicting Power 6, top mid-major college basketball conference tournament champions
Champ Week is here in college basketball. Which programs will win the most pivotal conference tournaments ahead of Selection Sunday?
Big 12 Tournament Prediction
- Dates: March 12-16
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- Top Seed: Houston
- Bracket
Most of the Big 12's bubble decisions have been largely settled, so the intrigue here sounds which teams can improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas will have a lot of fans at the T-Mobile Center but they are coming off a rough year and saw Hunter Dickinson get hurt in their final regular season game, so expecting big things from the Jayhawks isn't realistic.
Houston has a lot to gain here with the potential to get the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness if they win in Kansas City, but there is decent upset potential on their side of the bracket as Texas Tech and BYU are more than capable of knocking them off in a semifinal matchup. No. 2 seed Iowa State has a more manageable draw and will take home the title.
Prediction: Iowa State
Big East Tournament Prediction
- Dates: March 13-16
- Location: New York, NY
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Top Seed: UCONN
- Bracket
There is a ton on the line for UConn in the Big East Tournament as the Huskies hadn't won the Big East's regular season title since 2006 and are looking to claim their first tournament title since 2011. The draw is favorable for Connecticut, which gets either Butler or Xavier in its first game before taking on the Seton Hall-St. John's winner on Friday night.
The intrigue comes at the bottom of the bracket, where Creighton has the firepower to beat anyone and Marquette may be vulnerable to an upset bid if Tyler Kolek can't overcome his oblique injury in order to play on Thursday night. In the end, however, the Huskies will get the job done and make their case for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Prediction: UConn