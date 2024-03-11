Champ Week: Predicting Power 6, top mid-major college basketball conference tournament champions
Champ Week is here in college basketball. Which programs will win the most pivotal conference tournaments ahead of Selection Sunday?
Pac-12 Tournament Prediction
- Dates: March 13-16
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- Top Seed: Arizona
- Bracket
This is the final iteration of the Pac-12 Tournament as we know it with 10 of the league's members bolting for other conferences after the conclusion of the academic year. The conference may send as few as two teams dancing, with Colorado hanging around the cut line and Utah likely needing the auto-bid to dance.
Arizona is playing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament but has shown some vulnerability down the stretch, losing to USC on Saturday, a team they could get again in their quarterfinal matchup. There is bid-thief potential here for sure but we'll go with Washington State, one of the two Pac-12 schools that didn't find a new home, to claim the league's final tournament crown.
Prediction: Washington State
SEC Tournament Prediction
Dates: March 13-17
Location: Nashville, TN
Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Top Seed: Tennessee
Bracket
Like the Big 12, the SEC has most of its bubble business in order and this tournament will be used as a proving ground for its top teams to win it all. Alabama and Florida have both gotten hot at various points and are capable of going on a run while Auburn and South Carolina will have to tackle each other before getting a shot at Tennessee.
There may be a temptation to go with Kentucky as the pick after they won by four in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday against Tennessee. The Wildcats' inconsistent play and sloppy defense make them a tough pick to go with, however, so the consistency of the Volunteers will win the day in Nashville with the home crowd backing them.
Prediction: Tennessee