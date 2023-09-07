Chandler Jones wellness check: Everything to know about Raiders star
The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have done a wellness check on defensive end Chandler Jones. Here's everything to know.
By Josh Wilson
The Chandler Jones situation with the Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be just a little bit of drama at first, but it has escalated to a point of concern.
Here's everything to know about the situation that appears to have taken a somewhat scary turn.
What happened with Chandler Jones and Raiders earlier this week? Gym lockout, explained
Unfortunately, very little is known about the circumstances surrounding the situation, but earlier this week, Chandler Jones posted on Instagram -- and deleted the posts shortly after -- his frustration because he was evidently locked out of the Raiders facilities. The posts included screenshots of texts that appeared to be between him and Raiders GM and coach Josh McDaniels.
Isolated, it was kind of an entertaining story. NFL player gets locked out of a pro facility and has to find a local gym to work out at. NFL player lashes out online at his coach. Ha ha, Raiders bad!
More information has made the situation appear more serious, though.
Raiders did a welfare check on Chandler Jones
Jones took to Twitter to post that a crisis response team member was sent to his house by the Raiders, indicating he was in danger and that he needed to come with her.
When will Chandler Jones return to Raiders?
In a separate post, Jones Tweeted a screenshot of conversations with Josh McDaniels where he said to Jones, "Lot to work through... We'll let you know the timeline... Please be available if Dave or I or anyone else from the organization reaches out..."
Jones replied, "Always."
In the post, though, which was more explosive than the texts, Jones shared a series of thoughts, which included the following:
- "Now I understand why players turn to social media. At first I frowned upon it. But it's our only outlet.
- If I didn't do this, it would've been kept under wraps..
- Anybody interview them and ask why I'm not on with the team? Because I don't know.
- Y'all send another one over here and ima start sharing videos live from my other phone. I'm a be nice Josh, I wanted to play Sunday.. If you left [sic] me play I won't share anything else.
- Y'all see how buddy talk to me likee I'm a item? LMAO look at my text and look at his
The texts are from mid-August. Apparently, they are related to Jones missing parts of training camp due to an injury that he and the Raiders disagreed on.
Raiders calling Chandler Jones situation a private matter
McDaniels addressed the media, and largely said he couldn't get more information to reporters because it was such a private matter, but that Jones wouldn't be with the team, "today."
Is Chandler Jones on the Raiders roster?
Chandler Jones is still on the Raiders roster, however, the situation between him and the organization looks like it's barrelling toward a state of unrepair. He has expressed that he doesn't want to play for Josh McDaniels.
As far as what's next for Jones and the team at this juncture, it's unclear.