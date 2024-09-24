Chargers star's response to NFL suspension will only enrage Steelers fans
The NFL announced on Monday that Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James would be suspended without pay for repeat violations of the NFL's safety rules. The final straw that led to the suspension was a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth that resulted in a 15 yard penalty.
“The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact. … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated.”
It needs to be made clear that this suspension is not based off of the hit from the Steelers-Chargers game alone. This is a suspension being given to a repeat offender who has continuously shown a disregard for the health of his opponents, repeatedly delivering illegal hits.
Derwin James responds to the penalty that resulted in his suspension
The main argument being made against this suspension, which has already gone viral, is the idea that there have been worse hits in the league, specifically the one delivered to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith this week.
While the hit above is much worse than the James play from Week 3, it needs to be mentioned, again, that James is a repeat offender. The suspension is specifically for a continued disregard for health and the NFL's safety rules.
James was asked about the penalty after the game, and he spoke pretty clear on where he stood on the hit.
"Yeah of course [it was frustrating]," James said when asked about his hit on Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth that resulted in a penalty and his eventual suspension. "Like I said, I don't want to keep the drive going. I'm trying to get the guy on the ground. I don't feel like I hit him in the head or neck, but we'll look at it."
For James to say that he didn't hit him in the head is another disregard to the health of opposing players. James lower the crown of his helmet and smash it directly into the Steelers tight end's head. It's not the dirtiest hit the league has ever seen, but it is a complete disregard for health and safety of the opponent.
There really is no argument against this suspension for James. The NFL is cracking down on these kinds of hits and they're making an example out of James. If he continues to play with the same disregard, he could be fined heavier and suspended longer.
Helmet-to-helmet hits are impossible to eliminate from the game, but there's a difference between incidental contact and deliberately delivering a helmet to helmet hit with the crown of a player's helmet.