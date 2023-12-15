Chargers fire Brandon Staley, clean house: Best memes and tweets from NFL media, fans
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was never going to survive that Thursday Night Football beatdown.
It was inevitable. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 on Thursday Night Football, the Los Angeles Chargers had to fire head coach Brandon Staley.
But they went a step further, dumping Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Friday as well.
The news wasn't a suprise given the Chargers 5-9 record and general underperformance despite a star quarterback and a roster that looked capable of making the playoffs.
"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly," team owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "...We are clearly not where we expect to be, howevr, and we need new vision."
Chargers fans would disagree with one part of that statement: It was an incredibly easy decision to make. And one that was met with raucous applause.
The Chargers have consistently struggled to get over the hump. Periods of success have not vaulted them into true Super Bowl contention. Meanwhile, their city rivals have won a Super Bowl in the last handful of years.
It didn't help that Staley, who was the Rams defensive coordinator the year before their Super Bowl run, couldn't get the Chargers defense out of the dumps.
Meanwhile, Herbert had the makings of an absolute superstar but faced criticism because he and the team around him seemed incapable of finishing.
Now, Spanos will have to identify a head coach and a GM who can take the solid pieces already tied to the franchise, like Herbert and Joey Bosa, and make them contenders.
Telesco became the general manager in 2013 when the team was still in San Diego. During his decade in charge, the Chargers made it to the postseason in three of 10 seasons, not including this one.
Staley, the third hire under Telesco, replaced Anthony Lynn in 2021.