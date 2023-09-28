Chargers on the verge of making rushed decision to save their season
Saddled with a 1-2 record, the Los Angeles Chargers have smashed the break in case of emergency glass. Are they seriously about to rush back running back Austin Ekeler in Week 4?
By John Buhler
Few NFL franchises are snake-bitten to hell like the Los Angeles Chargers. No franchise seems to get bit by the injury bug more than the Bolts. The sad part is they usually draft well, but can never seem to make the puzzle pieces fit at the end of the day. With a 1-2 record through three weeks, the Chargers are seriously thinking about rushing star running back Austin Ekeler back from his high ankle sprain.
Ekeler has been Justin Herbert's weapon of choice since the 6-foot-6 behemoth of a franchise quarterback turned pro, or at least since Brandon Staley took over the operation... The Chargers had 233 rushing yards on 40 carries in their 2023 NFL season debut, the last time Ekeler played before suffering his injury. In the last two weeks, they went 1-1 overall, but only have 91 total rushing yards...
Ekeler told Kris Rihm of ESPN.com that he is trying to play in Week 4 vs. the division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Keep in mind that high ankle sprains take about three weeks to a month to fully heal. We also need to factor in that the Bolts have a Week 5 bye before taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.
“I can run full speed straight ahead right now. But if I go turn, that’s where I have been trying to build back towards.”
Yeah, let's definitely rush back a star running back who can run at full speed in a straight line, but has doubts about his ability to turn right now. That is a great idea. So what if Ekeler is not an ambiturner?
Even at 1-3 with a loss to the Silver and Black, the Chargers' season is not lost entering the bye week.
The Los Angeles Chargers need to have some patience with Austin Ekeler
While I understand that football is a game with a 100-percent injury rate, don't be an idiot. Even with Ekeler on the shelf for an additional two weeks, the Chargers are still probably the second-best team in the AFC West. Although it could be the Raiders if they win in Week 4, it is most definitely not Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. They could be 0-4 if they somehow lost to those atrocious Chicago Bears.
Frankly, we have seen plenty of teams get off to slow starts and still find a way into the postseason. Keep in mind that seven teams make the playoff field in each conference. From a talent perspective, the Chargers are certainly in the top half of the AFC to date. However, name a franchise that has gotten less out of its talent historically than the Bolts. They have been to one Super Bowl and lost it.
Overall, the Chargers are probably not equipped to get to the AFC Championship Game this year. That is fine, but they need to be playing for a playoff berth in the final weeks of the season. If rushing back Ekeler blows up in their face, it could be the straw that breaks the camel's back that is Staley's run as their head coach. We know he will do wacky stuff in the final minutes of the game, so there is that.
Even without Ekeler being able, you still have to like the Chargers' chances of beating the Raiders.