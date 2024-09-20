Fansided

Chargers vs. Steelers: Odds, predictions, stats and betting trends for Week 3

The Steelers and Chargers are both looking to keep winning and build even more momentum in Week 3. Who has the inside track for the win?

By DJ Dunson

Pittsburgh Steelers v Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers v Denver Broncos / Matthew Stockman/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

For the first time since the Los Angeles Chargers outgunned Pittsburgh 41-37 in a late November barnburner three years ago,  their worlds will collide on the gridiron again. Don’t expect a final score even approaching half of that (Vegas agrees).

Pittsburgh leads the all-time head-to-head series 24-11, and structurally, these two franchises couldn't be more different. The Steelers are an original franchise, revered locally and respected nationally while the Chargers are a nomadic mom-and-pop shop trying to transition from afterthought to the main attraction in the stadium they’re leasing. 

Since their last meeting, fortunes have remained stagnant in Pittsburgh, which is a credit to Mike Tomlin’s consistency and a curse in that it’s prevented them from drafting a high-upside franchise quarterback while they’ve cycled through journeymen and projects who’ve piggybacked a top-five defense which Macgyvers its way to 9-8 seasons. Jim Harbaugh’s reinvention of the Chargers has created a buzz that hasn’t been felt among the powder blue crew in over a decade and the 2-0 start has amplified those expectations. 

This matchup will take place in front of a capacity Pittsburgh crowd of around 70,000 Terrible Towel-waving fans which gives the Steelers one of the league’s toughest home-field advantages. However, Los Angeles boasts an upper-echelon quarterback who has strayed further from his peak level in wins over the Raiders and Panthers than Fields has shown he’s capable of — at least with his arms. Ultimately, the splash plays in this one are more likely to occur on the defensive end for both teams. 

Next. Steelers. 5 matchups that could decide Steelers vs. Chargers. dark

How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers live:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Time: 1 p.m. EST
  • Site: Acrisure Stadium
  • Channel: CBS
  • Livestream: Paramount+/Fubo TV

Latest game odds for Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 3

  • Spread: Chargers +1.5, Steelers -1.5
  • Total: Over/Under: 35.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers +105, Steelers -125

Chargers at Steelers team stats and betting trends

  • Against the spread, the Steelers are unbeaten this season.
  • Chargers and Steelers are both 2-0 to the under this season.
  • The Steelers' under trend is 14-3 since last year.
  • In the past 10 years, when two undefeated teams play, the Underdog has gone 35-20-1 against the spread according to @Bet_Labs
  • Justin Fields: 136.5 passing yards per game, 69.8 completion percentage, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 22 rushes for 84 yards
  • Najee Harris: 37 carries for 139 yards, 0 TDs
  • George Pickens: 8 receptions, 114 yards, 0 TDs 
  • T.J. Watt: 7 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks and 1 PDs 
  • Justin Herbert: 137 passing yards per game, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 24 rushing yards
  • J.K. Dobbins: League-leading 266 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 9.9 yards per carry
  • Quentin Johnston: 8 receptions, 89 yards, 2 TDs
  • Khalil Mack: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
  • Joey Bosa: 9 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks 

Player news and injuries

  • Justin Fields is probable (ankle)
  • LAC WR1 Joshua Palmer is questionable (elbow, calf)
  • LAC LB Bud Dupree (undisclosed) is questionable
  • Steelers LG Isaac Seumoalo (undisclosed) is questionable.      
  • Steelers QB Russell Wilson is questionable (ankle).

feed

Home/Pittsburgh Steelers