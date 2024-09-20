Chargers vs. Steelers: Odds, predictions, stats and betting trends for Week 3
By DJ Dunson
For the first time since the Los Angeles Chargers outgunned Pittsburgh 41-37 in a late November barnburner three years ago, their worlds will collide on the gridiron again. Don’t expect a final score even approaching half of that (Vegas agrees).
Pittsburgh leads the all-time head-to-head series 24-11, and structurally, these two franchises couldn't be more different. The Steelers are an original franchise, revered locally and respected nationally while the Chargers are a nomadic mom-and-pop shop trying to transition from afterthought to the main attraction in the stadium they’re leasing.
Since their last meeting, fortunes have remained stagnant in Pittsburgh, which is a credit to Mike Tomlin’s consistency and a curse in that it’s prevented them from drafting a high-upside franchise quarterback while they’ve cycled through journeymen and projects who’ve piggybacked a top-five defense which Macgyvers its way to 9-8 seasons. Jim Harbaugh’s reinvention of the Chargers has created a buzz that hasn’t been felt among the powder blue crew in over a decade and the 2-0 start has amplified those expectations.
This matchup will take place in front of a capacity Pittsburgh crowd of around 70,000 Terrible Towel-waving fans which gives the Steelers one of the league’s toughest home-field advantages. However, Los Angeles boasts an upper-echelon quarterback who has strayed further from his peak level in wins over the Raiders and Panthers than Fields has shown he’s capable of — at least with his arms. Ultimately, the splash plays in this one are more likely to occur on the defensive end for both teams.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers live:
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Site: Acrisure Stadium
- Channel: CBS
- Livestream: Paramount+/Fubo TV
Latest game odds for Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 3
- Spread: Chargers +1.5, Steelers -1.5
- Total: Over/Under: 35.5
- Moneyline: Chargers +105, Steelers -125
Chargers at Steelers team stats and betting trends
- Against the spread, the Steelers are unbeaten this season.
- Chargers and Steelers are both 2-0 to the under this season.
- The Steelers' under trend is 14-3 since last year.
- In the past 10 years, when two undefeated teams play, the Underdog has gone 35-20-1 against the spread according to @Bet_Labs
- Justin Fields: 136.5 passing yards per game, 69.8 completion percentage, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 22 rushes for 84 yards
- Najee Harris: 37 carries for 139 yards, 0 TDs
- George Pickens: 8 receptions, 114 yards, 0 TDs
- T.J. Watt: 7 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks and 1 PDs
- Justin Herbert: 137 passing yards per game, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 24 rushing yards
- J.K. Dobbins: League-leading 266 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 9.9 yards per carry
- Quentin Johnston: 8 receptions, 89 yards, 2 TDs
- Khalil Mack: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
- Joey Bosa: 9 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks
Player news and injuries
- Justin Fields is probable (ankle)
- LAC WR1 Joshua Palmer is questionable (elbow, calf)
- LAC LB Bud Dupree (undisclosed) is questionable
- Steelers LG Isaac Seumoalo (undisclosed) is questionable.
- Steelers QB Russell Wilson is questionable (ankle).